The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Impossible' to 'Easy A'

“The Impossible” and “Easy A” were among the most popular movies on Netflix this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Emma Stone’s 2010 teen comedy “Easy A” celebrated its 10th anniversary in September and now it’s among the most popular movies on Netflix.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Netflix’s original movies like “Holidate” and Over the Moon” took a backseat this week to library titles like “The Impossible,” “Mile 22,” and “Knock Knock.”

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Midnight at the Magnolia” (2020)

Neshama Entertainment

Description: “Longtime friends and local radio hosts Maggie and Jack fake it as a couple for their families and listeners in hopes of getting their show syndicated.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. “Over the Moon” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Fuelled by memories of her mother, resourceful Fei Fei builds a rocket to the moon on a mission to prove the existence of a legendary moon goddess.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%

What critics said: “What started off like a mournful but fairly standard fairy-tale becomes, at least for a while, a candy-coloured, throbbing extravaganza.” – Vulture

7. “Easy A” (2010)

Screen Gems

Description: “When a lie about Olive’s reputation transforms her from anonymous to infamous at her high school, she decides to embrace a provocative new persona.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “Stone gives a terrific performance, her knowing drawl implying intellect and indifference with underlying warmth.” – Time Out

6. “Dr. Suess’ The Grinch” (2018)

Universal Pictures

Description: “A grump with a mean streak plots to bring Christmas to a halt in the cheerful town of Whoville. But a generous little girl could change his heart.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “The latest animated iteration of Christmas’ most famous nemesis might not be strictly necessary, but it’s still pretty fun – and revamped just enough to feel fresh.” – Entertainment Weekly

5. “Holidate” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other’s platonic plus-ones all year long, only to catch real feelings along the way.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 46%

What critics said: “You’ll find better deals on the sale shelf at the Christmas Store – on Dec. 26.” – Boston Globe

4. “Knock Knock” (2015)

Lionsgate

Description: “A devoted husband and father on his own for the weekend has his life turned inside out after giving shelter to two young women during a storm.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%

What critics said: “As a piece of social satire, ‘Knock Knock’ winds up being not just toothless but anticlimactic.” – RogerEbert.com

3. “Mile 22” (2018)

STX Entertainment

Description: “An officer in a top-secret CIA unit leads his team in escorting a prized intelligence asset to safety, with enemy forces hot on their trail.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 23%

What critics said: “Wahlberg’s unbearable vanity vehicle, deafening and deadening.” – Guardian

2. “Operation Christmas Drop” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “A by-the-book political aide falls for a big-hearted Air Force pilot while looking to shut down his tropical base and its airborne Christmas tradition.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 54%

What critics said: “Everything in ‘Operation Christmas Drop’ falls predictably into place like children nestled all snug in their beds. Each plot point and character dynamic appears predetermined, and not in a seasonally charming way.” – New York Times

1. “The Impossible” (2012)

Summit Entertainment

Description: “Tracking one family’s harrowing experiences, this gripping drama depicts the chaos generated by the massive 2004 tsunami in Southeast Asia.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “The Impossible is a nimbly acted drama that is at once a stellar visual achievement and a life-affirming story of familial love and courage.” – USA Today

