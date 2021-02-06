The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Dig' to 'Below Zero'

Netflix ‘Below Zero’

Netflix originals “The Dig” and “Below Zero” were popular on the streamer this week.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of Netflix’s daily top 10 lists.

It provides Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Visit the business section of Insider for more stories.

A bunch of new Netflix original movies, such as “Below Zero” and “The Dig,” were popular with users this week. And the Jason Statham movie “Homefront” is still holding strong.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Penguin Bloom” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “As a mum copes with the aftermath of a harrowing accident, she finds inspiration from an injured magpie taken in by her family. Based on a true story.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 66%

What critics said: “There’s a thin line between feel-good entertainment and hokum. While Penguin Bloom never quite slips into the latter, it comes awfully close.” – Newsday

8. “All About the Benjamins” (2002)

New Line

Description: “An elaborate heist brings a bounty hunter and a small-time con man together as they team up to find stolen diamonds and a winning lottery ticket.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 30%

What critics said: “The home-run performances of Cube and Epps are handicapped by inept and illogical action sequences.” – Chicago Tribune

7. “Homefront” (2013)

Justin Lubin/Open Road Films

Description: “When an ex-DEA agent is widowed, he moves with his young daughter to a small town, but his quiet life is shattered by a meth-making drug trafficker.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 43%

What critics said: “The screenplay for this violent retro schlock was written by Sylvester Stallone, and the movie feels like something out of the early eighties.” – New Yorker

6. “We Can Be Heroes” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “When alien invaders capture Earth’s superheroes, their kids must learn to work together to save their parents – and the planet.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “We need a baby-sitter we can trust while nursing the last of the season’s hangovers. Just try and stay out of the room for the excruciatingly sunny cover of David Bowie’s Heroes.” – Irish Times

5. “The Vanished” (2020)

Adonais Productions

Description: “When their daughter disappears during a family vacation, two terrified parents launch their own investigation that soon exposes local secrets.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 21%

What critics said: “The Vanished, quite honestly, should live up to its name.” – Austin Chronicle

4. “The Next Three Days” (2010)

Lionsgate

Description: “When his wife becomes a murder suspect and is sent to prison, a professor plots a meticulous plan to take back her freedom and reunite his family.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 51%

What critics said: “It’s laughably, eye-rollingly absurd, so you don’t watch it and wonder, ‘Hey, why not?’ You endure it and wonder, ‘So … why did they do that?'” –New York Daily News

3. “The Dig” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description:“On the eve of World War II, a British widow hires a self-taught archaeologist to dig up mysterious formations on her land, leading to a staggering find.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

What critics said: “The Dig is a movie steeped in the inevitable passage of time, but it’s also a reminder that the past lives on through the things we leave behind.” – Time

2. “Finding O’hana” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “On Oʻahu for the summer, two siblings from Brooklyn connect with their Hawaiian heritage – and their family – on a daring quest for long-lost treasure.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: “While its beats are familiar, TV director Jude Weng’s debut feature diverges from its well-worn path when it matters, staying true to its heart and love of Hawaiian culture.” – Los Angeles Times

1. “Below Zero” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: “Below Zero builds a strong sense of foreboding from the beginning.” – Decider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.