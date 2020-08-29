The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Sleepover' to 'Drunk Parents'

Netflix ‘Project Power’

“Project Power” and “The Sleepover” are some of Netflix’s most popular movies this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

The Netflix original superhero movie “Project Power” continues to be a hit with audiences.

But a new Netflix original, “The Sleepover,” and the 2019 comedy “Drunk Parents,” starring Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek, have also gained popularity this week.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Kill the Irishman” (2011)

Anchor Bay

Description: “This true crime tale charts the rise and fall of mobster Danny Greene, who faced down the Mafia to gain control of organised crime in 1970s Cleveland.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 61%

What critics said: “The problem is that writer-director Jonathan Hensleigh doesn’t do much beyond filling in the template; he’s telling the specific, true-life tale of mob decline in 1970s Cleveland, but every character and setpiece feels like it fell off a truck.” – AV Club

8. “Seventh Son” (2015)

Universal

Description: “In the 18th century, apprentice exorcist Tom Ward is the lynchpin in a battle between good and evil when imprisoned witch Mother Malkin escapes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 12%

What critics said: “It’s lively and daft, and you find yourself wondering: all this expertise, and the best anybody could think to do with it was this?” – Guardian

7. “Despicable Me” (2010)

Dreamworks

Description: “Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “It is a good sturdy family film, and Steve Carrell gives an engaging performance as a supervillain.” – io9

6. “The Lost Husband” (2020)

Quiver Distribution

Description: “Looking to start anew, a widow retreats with her children to her aunt’s goat farm, where the ranch’s manager helps her navigate country life and loss.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “Wight delivers a sedated Hallmark-y effort that just hints at heightened emotions – the very kind of rush underserved romance viewers come to this fare seeking – only to repeatedly interrupt and abandon them in puzzling ways.” – Variety

5. “1BR” (2019)

Malevolent Films

Description:“Seeking her independence, a young woman moves to Los Angeles and settles into a cosy apartment complex with a disturbing sense of community.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%

What critics said: “Drawing on a fascination with cults and utopian communities, the director and co-writer, David Marmor, has created a mildly entertaining survival story whose depiction of psychological indoctrination far outstrips its generic dips into torture.” – New York Times

4. “Mr. Peabody and Sherman” (2014)

Dreamworks

Description: “Resurrected from the 1960s animated series ‘Rocky and Bullwinkle,’ canine genius Mr. Peabody and young Sherman take a dizzying ride through time.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “Back in his day, Mr. Peabody was a dog whose over-civility had bite. Now he’s a genius you want to cuddle with.” – Entertainment Weekly

3. “The Sleepover” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “What do you do if your parents are kidnapped by a crew of international thieves? You begin a wild overnight adventure – complete with spy gear.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 70%

What critics said: “[Ken] Marino steps up to turn a largely thankless role into the movie’s most interesting subject.” – Polygon

2. “Drunk Parents” (2019)

Vertical Entertainment

Description:“Two desperate parents go to extreme lengths to hide their dire financial straits from their daughter and friends.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “Even with a cast this stacked, nothing about Drunk Parents works.” – Decider

1. “Project Power” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “‘Project Power’ is the kind of action/sci-fi bone-cruncher where the cast is better than the material, the characters are more interesting than the premise, and the dialogue chugs along in the middle.” – Boston Globe

