The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Rebecca' to 'Over the Moon'

Kerry Brown/Netflix ‘Rebecca’

Netflix’s “Rebecca” and “Over the Moon” are the two most popular movies on the streaming giant this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Netflix’s “Rebecca” and the animated “Over the Moon” are its most popular movies this week, but Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween” is still going strong at No. 3.

That means the top three most popular movies this week are all Netflix originals.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “After unearthing a tomb that had been untouched for 4,400 years, Egyptian archaeologists attempt to decipher the history of the extraordinary find.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “This fascinating documentary about extraordinary finds makes a clear statement about the reclamation of Egypt’s heritage.” – Guardian

8. “Holidate” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other’s platonic plus-ones all year long, only to catch real feelings along the way.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 45%

What critics said: “The best thing that ‘Holidate’ has going for it is that Roberts and Bracey do have great chemistry, but they just don’t have a story or a script that can do it justice.” – Associated Press

7. “Tremors: Shrieker Island” (2020)

Living Films

Description: “When massive mutant creatures infiltrate an island nature preserve, scientists recruit a legendary monster hunter to battle the beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 40%

What critics said: “There’s clearly just not enough money at the disposal of the filmmakers to do anything more with the franchise than they have already done.” – Bloody Disgusting

6. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Universal Pictures

Description: “A grump with a mean streak plots to bring Christmas to a halt in the cheerful town of Whoville. But a generous little girl could change his heart.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “The latest animated iteration of Christmas’ most famous nemesis might not be strictly necessary, but it’s still pretty fun – and revamped just enough to feel fresh.” –Entertainment Weekly

5. “Yes, God, Yes” (2019)

Maiden Voyage Films

Description: “A devoutly religious teen grapples with her own sexual awakening, and attends a Catholic school retreat in the hopes of suppressing her newfound urges.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “Maine’s film captures something indelible about adolescent female desire, without condescending or objectifying, because she understands, subjectively, what that looks and feels like: all the confusion and shame, but yes, also the pleasure.” – Los Angeles Times

4. “ParaNorman” (2012)

Laika

Description: “When an army of zombies invades a small town, it’s up to an odd local boy with a knack for communicating with the dead to save the day.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “The film avoids the pandering of many animated features, bringing an acerbic edge and a thrilling intelligence to its story.” – New Yorker

3. “Hubie Halloween” (2020, Netflix original)

Scott Yamano/Netflix

Description: “Hubie’s not the most popular guy in Salem, Mass., but when Halloween turns truly spooky, this good-hearted scaredy-cat sets out to keep his town safe.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 50%

What critics said: “None of this is particularly original, but nobody said you had to be original to make people laugh.” – Vulture

2. “Rebecca” (2020, Netflix original)

Kerry Brown/Netflix

Description:“A young newlywed moves to her husband’s imposing estate, where she must contend with his sinister housekeeper and the haunting shadow of his late wife.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 42%

What critics said: “In its depiction of one woman living in the shadow of another, Wheatley’s film proves, ironically, to be stuck in a shadow of its own.” – Rolling Stone

1. “Over the Moon” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Fuelled by memories of her mother, resourceful Fei Fei builds a rocket to the moon on a mission to prove the existence of a legendary moon goddess.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “A CG-animated musical fantasy that still manages to infuse sufficient charm and genuine warmth into the inescapable familiarity.” – Hollywood Reporter

