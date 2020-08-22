The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Project Power' to 'The Lost Husband'

Skip Bolen/Netflix ‘Project Power’

“Project Power” and “The Lost Husband” are Netflix’s latest hit movies.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Netflix’s latest hit original is the superhero movie “Project Power.” But a non-original, the romance “Lost Husband,” is more popular with viewers.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

“Jurassic Park” continues to be popular on Netflix, but it will leave the service at the end of September after just a two-month window.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Despicable Me” (2010)

Universal

Description: “Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “The Steve Carell-starring animated comedy is an instant classic, and for anyone with kids, this might buy you a couple hours’ peace.” – Daily Beast

8. “Jurassic Park” (1993)

Universal Pictures

Description: “A multimillionaire unveils a theme park where visitors can see live dinosaurs, but an employee tampers with the security system and the dinos escape.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “The enthralling man-vs.-nature parable based on the late Michael Crichton’s best-selling novel hasn’t aged one bit.” – Washington Post

7. “Seventh Son” (2015)

Universal

Description: “In the 18th century, apprentice exorcist Tom Ward is the lynchpin in a battle between good and evil when imprisoned witch Mother Malkin escapes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 12%

What critics said: “It’s lively and daft, and you find yourself wondering: all this expertise, and the best anybody could think to do with it was this?” – Guardian

6. “Scary Movie 5” (2013)

Dimension Films

Description:“Taking aim at not only the horror genre but also films like ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Inception,’ ‘Scary Movie 5’ widens the franchise’s scope of mockery.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 4%

What critics said: “A film composed almost entirely of jokes that were much funnier when you read them on Twitter years ago.” – Entertainment Weekly

5. “Dennis the Menace” (1993)

Warner Home

Description: “Mr. Wilson looks to mischievous Dennis to help find a valuable collection of gold coins that go missing when a shady drifter comes to town.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 27%

What critics said: “John Hughes’ vision of Dennis is much more menacing than Ketcham’s fans and parents of small children might reasonably expect.” – TV Guide

4. “Work It” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “A brilliant but clumsy high school senior vows to get into her late father’s alma mater by transforming herself and a misfit squad into dance champions.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%

What critics said: “As a dance movie, Work It moves just fine.” – RogerEbert.com

3. “Mr. Peabody and Sherman” (2014)

Dreamworks

Description: “Resurrected from the 1960s animated series ‘Rocky and Bullwinkle,’ canine genius Mr. Peabody and young Sherman take a dizzying ride through time.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “Mr. Peabody & Sherman has a cool, midcentury-modern look (dog and boy live in a populuxe Manhattan penthouse) and a voice cast that may not be A-list but fits the bill nicely.” – Philadelphia Inquirer

2. “Project Power” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “An entertaining revenge movie, but the dark and weird material is rendered without enough regard for that potential.” – Newsday

1. “The Lost Husband” (2020)

Quiver Distribution

Description: “Looking to start anew, a widow retreats with her children to her aunt’s goat farm, where the ranch’s manager helps her navigate country life and loss.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “Fish-out-of-water story, grief drama, opposites-attract rom-com, family-secrets saga and ode to country living – there are plenty of facets to The Lost Husband, and none of them feels particularly fresh or urgent.” –Hollywood Reporter

