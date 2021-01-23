The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Outside the Wire' to 'The Secret Life of Pets 2'

Jonathan Prime/Netflix ‘Outside the Wire’

“Outside the Wire” was Netflix’s biggest movie this week.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of Netflix’s daily top 10 lists and provides Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Anthony Mackie’s new Netflix original movie, “Outside the Wire,” was the streamer’s most popular movie this week. And Robert Rodriguez’s “We Can Be Heroes,” which topped the list last week, is still holding steady at No. 2.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (2019)

Universal Studios Directed by Chris Renaud.

Description: “On a farm outside New York, Max aims to boost his confidence while in the city, Snowball attempts to rescue a tiger cub and Gidget pretends to be a cat.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 61%

What critics said: “It’s never a great sign when the biggest laughs a movie gets are during the end credits.” –New York Post

8. “Homefront” (2013)

Justin Lubin/Open Road Films

Description: “When an ex-DEA agent is widowed, he moves with his young daughter to a small town, but his quiet life is shattered by a meth-making drug trafficker.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 43%

What critics said: “A maniacally muddled and maudlin thriller, co-written and produced by Sly Stallone.” –London Evening Standard

7. “Crack, Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “A cheap, powerful drug emerges during a recession, igniting a moral panic fuelled by racism. Explore the complex history of crack in the 1980s.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: “The movie takes us back and also forward, into the sadder and wiser present day, when we can now see how crack changed the culture.” – Variety

6. “Good Burger” (1997)

Description: “Working at a neighbourhood fast-food joint, two teens try to save the restaurant when a giant burger franchise fires up the competition.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 32%

What critics said: “If you like your burger well-done, you’re in for a disappointment.” – New York Daily News

5. “Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure” (2019)

Netflix

Description: “Joined by new friends from other planets, Pinkfong and Baby Shark explore outer space and search for missing star pieces to return home.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “Penguins of Madagascar” (2014)

DreamWorks Animation

Description: “Elite penguin spies Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with the suave agents of the North Wind to defeat power-mad genius Octavius Brine.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “These penguins really are cute, the animation is consistently appealing, and the movie is obviously bound for megamoolah at the box office.” – Wall Street Journal

3. “The Vanished” (2020)

Adonais Productions

Description: “When their daughter disappears during a family vacation, two terrified parents launch their own investigation that soon exposes local secrets.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 15%

What critics said: “The Vanished does its best to entertain, yet with two central protagonists who ultimately are more like villains, the movie never really works.” – CBR

2. “We Can Be Heroes” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “When alien invaders capture Earth’s superheroes, their kids must learn to work together to save their parents – and the planet.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “We Can Be Heroes is a cheerful and colourful take on the superhero genre with a powerful message about empowering younger generations to take the reins and do better than their parents.” – IGN

1. “Outside the Wire” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “In the near future, a drone pilot sent into a war zone finds himself paired with a top-secret android officer on a mission to stop a nuclear attack.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%

What critics said: “Despite strong lead performances and some intriguing themes, this rarely rises above being a serviceable action thriller.” – Empire

