The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Fatal Affair' to 'The Old Guard'

Netflix ‘Fatal Affair’

“The Old Guard” was dethroned this week by another Netflix movie, “Fatal Affair.”

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Netflix’s “The Old Guard” continues to be a hit with audiences, but it was dethroned this week in the streamer’s popularity rankings by another Netflix original, the new thriller “Fatal Affair.”

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Devil’s Gate” (2017)

IFC Films

Description: “Seeking a missing woman in North Dakota, an FBI agent and a sheriff focus on her religious zealot husband but discover something far more sinister.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 38%

What critics said: “This is one of those horror movies that want to have it every way possible. It’s not good, but it could pass muster among midnight-movie enthusiasts or curious stoners.” – New York Times

8. “365 Days” (2020)

Netflix

Description: “A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “The movie pretty much cops every move made by 50 Shades, as if it were a bible of antisexy awfulness.” – Decider

7. “Ip Man 4: The Finale” (2019)

Well Go USA Entertainment

Description:“Ip Man travels to San Francisco with his son and wrestles with tensions between martial arts masters and his star student, Bruce Lee.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “Ip Man 4: The Finale wraps up the parent series with a movie that’s comparatively weak in the kung fu department but atypically solid at killing time between set pieces. The highs are lower than usual, the lows higher. It all goes down smooth.” – AV Club

6. “Despicable Me” (2010)

Dreamworks

Netflix description: “Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “It is a perfectly agreeable family entertainment, but not exactly original and nowhere near Pixar’s great creations.” – Guardian

5. “MILF” (2018, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “In the south of France, three best friends in their 40s navigate loss and heartbreak while embarking on steamy affairs with much younger men.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 17%

What critics said: “Movie I’d like to forget.” –Hollywood Reporter

4. “How Do You Know” (2010)

Columbia Pictures

Description: “Feeling spurned after being cut from the national team, newly single softball player Lisa finds herself in a heated love triangle.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 31%

What critics said: “Everything looks primed for civilized amusement, but somewhere along the way the laughs dropped off, together with the question mark in the title.” –New Yorker

3. “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” (2012)

Universal

Description: “The forest-dwelling Lorax has to stop the short-sighted Once-ler from ruining the environment for profit in this adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 53%

What critics said: “When a film misses the point as cretinously as The Lorax does, it really gets the blood up, although perhaps the lesson to learn here is simply that Seuss’s aesthetic resists a cinematic treatment.” – Daily Telegraph

2. “The Old Guard” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Four undying warriors who’ve secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “If you miss the blockbuster and the star vehicle and the big action sequence, and if you want something that can be all those things while still having humanity and thought and a point of view, this is your film.” –NPR

1. “Fatal Affair” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “A lawyer is caught in a terrifying game of cat and mouse when a drink with an old friend escalates into an obsession that jeopardizes everyone she loves.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 22%

What critics said: “If a thriller is only about as good as its villain, Fatal Affair is in sad shape.” – RogerEbert.com

