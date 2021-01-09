The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Midnight Sky' to 'We Can Be Heroes'

- “The Midnight Sky” and “We Can Be Heroes” were some of Netflix’s most popular movies this week.
- Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.
- Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
George Clooney’s new directorial effort “Midnight Sky” and Robert Rodriguez’s follow-up to 2005’s “Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl” were among Netflix’s most popular movies this week.
Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.
Seven of the top nine movies this week had a “rotten” score (below 60%) on Rotten Tomatoes, including the top movie, Liam Neeson’s “Unknown.”
Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:
9. “The Midnight Sky” (2020, Netflix original)
Description:“In the aftermath of a global catastrophe, a lone scientist in the Arctic races to contact a crew of astronauts with a warning not to return to Earth.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 52%
What critics said: “The Midnight Sky is a good example of a movie that sells itself short by trying to be one thing – serious, heavy, emotional – when, by all available indicators, it should be more of a thriller, or more ridiculous, or at the very least more fun.” – Rolling Stone
8. “S.W.A.T.” (2003)
Description: “A veteran cop is tasked with drafting and training a special weapons and tactics team, who soon find themselves up against an international criminal.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 48%
What critics said: “As summer shoot-’em-ups go, this is pretty well executed, with plenty of macho posing and gunfire.” – Chicago Reader
7. “Four Christmases” (2008)
Description: “A dating couple is forced to spend their first Christmas together visiting each of their four divorced parents – in a single day.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 25%
What critics said: “Gordon’s stars are charmless, his script cheerless, and his sterling supporting cast can’t seem to figure out what they have been brought on board to do.” – NPR
6. “Rango” (2011)
Description: “When he becomes lost in the desert, pet chameleon Rango pretends he’s a tough guy and ends up sheriff of a corrupt and violent frontier town.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%
What critics said: “Though young children may enjoy it, the film is built for viewers of any age with a taste for joyful anarchy.” – New Yorker
5. “Death to 2020” (2020, Netflix original)
Description: “As the year we all want to end finally does, take a look back at 2020’s mad glory in this comedic retrospective from the creators of ‘Black Mirror.'”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%
What critics said: “Death to 2020 is ultimately just more of the same painfully humorless noise that’s made up most of the year.” – Vox
4. “30 Minutes or Less” (2011)
Description: “Two crooks planning a bank heist wind up abducting a pizza delivery driver and force him to commit the robbery – with a strict time limit.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 45%
What critics said: “It all goes horribly wrong, with the characters and the audience united in anguish.” –Financial Times
3. “17 Again” (2009)
Description: “Nearing a midlife crisis, thirty-something Mike wishes for a “do-over” – and that’s exactly what he gets when he wakes up to find he’s 17 again.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 56%
What critics said: “When 17 Again isn’t pilfering from its betters, it’s engaging in the most Pavlovian button-pushing.” – Slant Magazine
2. “We Can Be Heroes” (2020, Netflix original)
Description: “When alien invaders capture Earth’s superheroes, their kids must learn to work together to save their parents – and the planet.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69%
What critics said: “This was clearly made for kids, not critics, and the design and action are vibrant enough to divert them. Rodriguez is well-versed in superhero tropes for parents who can appreciate comic-book satire.” – CNN
1. “Unknown” (2011)
Description: “Liam Neeson stars as a man who regains consciousness after a car accident, only to discover that another man is impersonating him.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 55%
What critics said: “A nifty final twist, but it is so joyless and heavy-handed I found it impossible to like.” –Guardian
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.