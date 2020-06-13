The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Guest' to 'The Last Days of American Crime'

Netflix ‘The Last Days of American Crime’

“The Last Days of American Crime” was the top movie on Netflix this week despite a 0% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

The most popular movie on Netflix this week has a 0% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

Netflix’s “The Last Days of American Crime” has been torn apart by critics. Vulture called it “insipidly sleazy” and Indiewire called it a “braindead slog that shambles forward like the zombified husk of the heist movie it wants to be.” Viewers don’t seem to like it, either, as it has a 26% audience score. But that hasn’t stopped it from being a hit.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

This week also includes Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” for the third straight week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “The Guest” (2014)

Picturehouse Films

Description: “A stranger claiming to be the close friend of a recently deceased soldier invites acceptance – and doubt – from the dead man’s family.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “One of the many pleasures of director Adam Wingard’s tough, fun thriller ‘The Guest’ is seeing Matthew Crawley- er, British actor Dan Stevens – serve up a mesmerising star turn of psycho charm.” – Los Angeles Times

8. “Uncut Gems” (2019)

A24

Description: “With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweller risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: “There is more to the Safdies’ secret sauce than panic. At first glance the cast has the feel of a group of strangers grabbed at random from the footpath, yet it clicks and keeps clicking.” – Financial Times

7. “The Night Clerk” (2020)

Saban Films

Description: “After a charming guest checks in, a voyeuristic hotel clerk on the autism spectrum becomes a suspect in a murder that takes place during his shift.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 35%

What critics said: “Forget the half-baked investigation and quarter-baked love story – the real mystery here is how this movie is so boring.” – RogerEbert.com

6. “The Healer” (2018)

AMBI Media Group

Description: “A handyman who has hit rock bottom agrees to live with his distant uncle, who insists that his ability to fix things extends beyond the repair shop.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 17%

What critics said: “Although the cause may be noble, the end effect is decidedly less rewarding.” – Los Angeles Times

5. “Clueless” (1995)

Paramount

Description: “Meddlesome Beverly Hills high school student Cher gets more than she bargained for when she gives a fashion-challenged student a makeover.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: “Though this drifts at times as storytelling, it’s mainly lightweight but personable fun.” –Chicago Reader

4. “The Help” (2011)

Dreamworks

Description: “A young, white writer stirs up the status quo in 1960s Mississippi by interviewing Black housemaids and bringing their stories to the masses.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76%

What critics said: “‘The Help’ takes us on a pop-cultural tour that savors the picturesque, and strengthens stereotypes it purports to shatter.” – Wall Street Journal

3. “365 Days” (2020)

Netflix

Description:“A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Thoroughly terrible, politically objectionable, occasionally hilarious.” – Variety

2. “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” (2009)

Sony

Description: “When inventor Flint Lockwood makes clouds rain food, the citizens of Chewandswallow can feed themselves. But a bowl of disaster is about to overflow.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “So what could be better than an endless supply of jellybeans and ice cream? Only a multiplex permanently stocked with smart, sweetly silly family films like this one.” – New York Daily News

1. “The Last Days of American Crime” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description:“A bank robber joins a plot to commit one final, historic heist before the government turns on a mind-altering signal that will end all criminal behaviour.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “Instantly forgettable tough-guy fantasia.” – Hollywood Reporter

