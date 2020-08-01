The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Kissing Booth 2' to 'Animal Crackers'

Netflix ‘The Kissing Booth 2’

Both of the “Kissing Booth” movies are hits on Netflix this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Netflix recently debuted “The Kissing Booth 2,” and it’s a hit on the streaming giant. It also gave the first movie a big bump in popularity.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “How Do You Know” (2010)

Columbia Pictures

Description: “Feeling spurned after being cut from the national team, newly single softball player Lisa finds herself in a heated love triangle.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 31%

What critics said: “Instead of juicing it up with jokes, Brooks has inadvertently given us another story of the American condition, which is that of absolute and incorrigible self-centredness.” – Independent

8. “Fatal Affair” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “A lawyer is caught in a terrifying game of cat and mouse when a drink with an old friend escalates into an obsession that jeopardizes everyone she loves.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 18%

What critics said: “Exactly the kind of barely-there diversion that you might have flipped past on the Lifetime channel in days of yore.” – Globe and Mail

7. “Despicable Me” (2010)

Dreamworks

Netflix description: “Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “One of the year’s most likeable family entertainments.” – Time Out

6. “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” (2012)

Universal Pictures / screenshot

Description: “The forest-dwelling Lorax has to stop the short-sighted Once-ler from ruining the environment for profit in this adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 53%

What critics said: “It stinks.” – London Evening Standard

5. “Ip Man 4” (2019)

Well Go USA Entertainment

Description: “Ip Man travels to San Francisco with his son and wrestles with tensions between martial arts masters and his star student, Bruce Lee.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “Yen’s Ip Man will be sorely missed if this is indeed his last match, but at least he walked into the sunset on an exuberant and heartfelt note.” – RogerEbert.com

4. “The Old Guard” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Four undying warriors who’ve secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “A movie that, beneath its strong female presence and few contemporary bits of flair, has a sort of inevitable bog-standard action feel, just entertaining enough in its live-die-repeat machinations to pass the engagement test.” – Entertainment Weekly

3. “The Kissing Booth” (2018, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description:“When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 17%

What critics said: “It feels like it was written by someone who simply digested everything she was told ‘romance’ was supposed to be by the patriarchy, and vomited back at us. Nearly every cliché in the film feels cribbed from another movie.” – NBC News Think

2. “Animal Crackers” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Enchanted animal crackers turn Owen into whatever shape he eats! But to save the family circus, he’ll have to keep them out of his evil uncle’s hands.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 58%

What critics said: “Proceeds like a John Steinbeck tome for kindergartners.” – New York Times

1. “The Kissing Booth” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “With college decisions looming, Elle juggles her long-distance romance with Noah, changing relationship with bestie Lee and feelings for a new classmate.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 24%

What critics said: “The one saving grace is King, a genuinely delightful young actor who manages to hold your attention and empathy even if her underwritten character barely deserves it.” – Associated Press

