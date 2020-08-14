The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Jurassic Park' to 'Work It'

Universal Pictures ‘Jurassic Park’

“Jurassic Park” is a hit on Netflix after leaving Peacock, and Netflix’s original movie “Work It” is popular with users.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

“Jurassic Park” quickly departed NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock for Netflix this month and the beloved Steven Spielberg movie is one of the streaming giant’s most popular movies now.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Netflix’s new original movie, “Work It,” is also popular with subscribers.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Acts of Violence” (2018)

Lionsgate Premiere

Description:“When his future sister-in-law is kidnapped by human traffickers, a military veteran joins forces with his brothers and a world-weary cop to rescue her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “It’s too tasteful, if that’s the word, to consistently exploit the more lurid implications of its sensationalist scenario. Which I suppose speaks well of the filmmakers as people. But not that well.” – New York Times

8. “We Summon the Darkness” (2019)

Saban Films

Description: “A night at a 1980s heavy metal concert hits a grisly note when new friends find themselves in the middle of a satanic murder spree.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69%

What critics said: “An appealing cast and slick period production values make this an entertaining enough retro bloodbath.” – Hollywood Reporter

7. “The Lost Husband” (2020)

Quiver Distribution

Description: “Looking to start anew, a widow retreats with her children to her aunt’s goat farm, where the ranch’s manager helps her navigate country life and loss.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “An old-fashioned but charming movie that affirms that maybe romantic dramas aren’t dead after all.” – RogerEbert.com

6. “Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host – and unexpectedly compete in – the International Beachmaster Competition.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Malibu Rescue has more than enough kid laughs to get your preteen hooked. And the cast is appealing enough that you won’t want to go to another room while your kid watches.” – Decider

5. “National Security” (2003)

Sony Pictures

Description: “Two mismatched security guards – a former cop and a police academy washout – find themselves working together to bust a smuggling ring.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 11%

What critics said: “Is it a thoroughly offensive attempt to disguise a reactionary view of African-Americans as manipulative, self-serving, serial complainers as ‘comedy’? Definitely.” – BBC

4. “Mr. Deeds” (2002)

Sony Pictures

Description: “After inheriting a media empire, humble Longfellow Deeds moves to the Big Apple – where a reporter and a company bigwig are waiting to pounce on him.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 22%

What critics said: “A remake so bad it will make your gums bleed.” – Guardian

3. “Jurassic Park” (1993)

Universal

Description: “A multimillionaire unveils a theme park where visitors can see live dinosaurs, but an employee tampers with the security system and the dinos escape.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “Jurassic Park shows us a director in transition, and the film captures his transformation in its own kind of cinematic amber.” – Vulture

2. “Dennis the Menace” (1993)

Warner Home

Description: “Mr. Wilson looks to mischievous Dennis to help find a valuable collection of gold coins that go missing when a shady drifter comes to town.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 27%

What critics said: “Its unholy mixture of peppy sadism and pious, self-righteous sentiment comes straight from Hughes’ crabbed cinematic heart.” – Entertainment Weekly

1. “Work It” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “A brilliant but clumsy high school senior vows to get into her late father’s alma mater by transforming herself and a misfit squad into dance champions.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “There’s little in the way of originality in ‘Work It,’ but there’s a fresh, upbeat, infectious vibe to the silliness, thanks in large part to the talented and likable cast of young actors.” – Chicago Sun-Times

