The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'John Henry' to 'Public Enemies'

This week’s most popular movies on Netflix include “Public Enemies” and the critically panned “John Henry.”

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

The low-budget action movie “John Henry” has been lambasted by critics and has a 25% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s still a hit on Netflix (the movie’s critic score was at 0% last week, but there isn’t a score anymore).

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Netflix’s hit action movie “Extraction” dropped off the list this week, but its animated movie “The Willoughbys” returned.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa” (2008)

Dreamworks

Description:“A botched rescue strands Alex the lion and his companions in Africa. Sadly, Alex discovers he has little in common with the locals.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 64%

What critics said: “This much-anticipated sequel is a frankly disappointing piece of opportunism, with a non-plot which shamelessly rips off ‘The Lion King.'” – Guardian

8. “Lockout” (2012)

Open Road Films

Description: “A government agent wrongly accused of a crime gets a shot at freedom if he can engineer a high-risk rescue mission to outer space.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%

What critics said: “At the screening, in between laughing fits, people around me whispered, in awed tones, ‘B movie, 1956.'” – New Yorker

7. “The Willoughbys” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Four siblings with horribly selfish parents hatch a plan to get rid of them for good and form a perfectly imperfect family of their own.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “Though the film-makers are indebted to Edward Gorey and Lemony Snicket – and pay musical homage to Mark Mothersbaugh’s work on ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ – they find their own voice, when it counts.” – London Evening Standard

6. “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Explore hallucinogenic highs and lows as celebrities share funny, mind-blowing tales via animations, reenactments and more in this documentary.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 55%

What critics said: “Yes, the bargain-basement look is a tacit admission that you really had to be there, but it’s still frustrating, and it gets wearying as the film goes on.” – The Wrap

5. “John Henry” (2020)

Saban

Description: “A reformed LA gang member upends his peaceful new life when he steps in to protect two young immigrants from his violent former leader.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A (was 0% last week)

What critics said: “A thug-life thriller so frequently preposterous that it almost resembles a parody.” –New York Times

4. “Despicable Me” (2010)

Dreamworks

Description: “Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “It is a good sturdy family film, and Steve Carrell gives an engaging performance as a supervillain.” – i09

3. “Soul Surfer” (2011)

TriStar Pictures

Description: “Hawaiian teen Bethany Hamilton bravely returns to competitive surfing after losing her left arm in a vicious shark attack.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 45%

What critics said: “Soul Surfer is a heavy-handed plea for sympathy that doesn’t do the real-life story justice.” – Metro

2. “Public Enemies” (2009)

Universal

Description: “In the shadow of the Great Depression, criminal minds are thriving, and it’s up to J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI to bring them down.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

What critics said: “Questionable production values alone are not enough to sink a movie. Cinema doesn’t have to look great if it has something to say. But it’s not entirely clear what ‘Public Enemies’ is trying to say.” – TimesLiterary Supplement

1. “The Wrong Missy” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Tim thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realising too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 33%

What critics said: “Even with locked-down consumers scraping the bottom of the Netflix content trough, this new addition to the lineup is pretty dreary.” – Hollywood Reporter

