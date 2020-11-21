The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Jingle Jangle' to 'The Grinch'

Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX ‘Jingle Jangle’

Christmas movies like “Jingle Jangle” were popular on Netflix this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix users aren’t waiting until next month to get into the Christmas spirit. Several Christmas-themed movies were popular on Netflix this week, from its new original “Jingle Jangle” to two “Grinch” movies.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Holidate” (2020, Netflix original)

Steve Dietl/NETFLIX

Description: “Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other’s platonic plus-ones all year long, only to catch real feelings along the way.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 46%

What critics said: “Like so much of Netflix’s quantity over quality output, Holidate is broad, unsubtle, and seemingly designed to be half-watched, phone in hand. Yet within that framework, it finds a unique comedic spark that keeps it zipping along.” – AV Club

8. “The Life Ahead” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “A Holocaust survivor running a daycare business forms an unlikely friendship with a bitter street kid when she takes him in after he robs her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “This picture earns its tear-jerking without becoming treacly. OK, without becoming too treacly. And it has other charming, enlightened components.” –New York Times

7. “Hometown Holiday” (2018)

Brain Power Studio

Description: “An ambitious entertainment lawyer tries to sign a singing sensation in his sister’s small town, but a local soon captures his attention – and heart.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

6. “Mile 22” (2018)

STX Films

Description: “An officer in a top-secret CIA unit leads his team in escorting a prized intelligence asset to safety, with enemy forces hot on their trail.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 23%

What critics said: “For a movie so excited to tell a story about the CIA’s most highly-prized and least understood unit, it sure doesn’t do much to ensure you leave any more informed than you were when you sat down.” –Associated Press

5. “The Impossible” (2012)

Summit Entertainment

Description: “Tracking one family’s harrowing experiences, this gripping drama depicts the chaos generated by the massive 2004 tsunami in Southeast Asia.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “Although it’s ostensibly based on true events, The Impossible is not so much an inspiring tale of survival as it is an action flick.” – Vulture

4. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

Universal Pictures

Description: “The Grinch decides to rob Whoville of Christmas – but a dash of kindness from little Cindy Lou Who and her family may be enough to melt his heart.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 49%

What critics said: “Director Ron Howard aims for the beautifully stylised mayhem of Frank Tashlin and Tim Burton, but he comes closer to the clamorous, headache-inducing visual overkill of Joel Schumacher’s Batman movies.” – AV Club

3. “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” (2013)

Sony

Description: “Inventor Flint Lockwood battles mutant food beasts created by his notorious machine, including shrimpanzees, tacodiles and jellyfish sandwiches.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 70%

What critics said: “Obligation rivals inspiration in this passable sequel to 2009’s zappy, gastro-themed digimation.” – Guardian

2. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Universal Pictures

Description: “A grump with a mean streak plots to bring Christmas to a halt in the cheerful town of Whoville. But a generous little girl could change his heart.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “You’re a Mediocre One, Mr. Grinch. Those expecting Cumberbatch to add a little Dr. Strange to his take on Dr. Seuss will be sorely disappointed as this animated take on the Grinch buries its kid audience under a blanket of bland.” – Rolling Stone

1. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (2020, Netflix original)

Gareth Gatrell/Netflix

Description:“Decades after his trusted apprentice betrayed him, a once-joyful toymaker finds new hope when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

What critics said: “It’s the filmic equivalent of the high that comes from eating way too many candy canes and drinking way too much hot chocolate.” – Slate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.