The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Hubie Halloween' to 'Big Daddy'

Scott Yamano/Netflix ‘Hubie Halloween’

Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween” and “Big Daddy” are among Netflix’s most popular movies this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

A pair of Adam Sandler comedies, including the new Netflix original “Hubie Halloween,” surged in popularity on Netflix this week.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

This week also includes the Netflix original “Enola Holmes” and Brad Pitt’s baseball drama, “Moneyball.”

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Octonauts and the Great Barrier Reef” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “In this musical special, the Octonauts must find a way to hold back hungry swarms of coral-eating starfish to save a new friend’s fragile reef home.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. “Moneyball” (2011)

Sony Pictures Releasing

Description: “Frustrated that his team can’t afford big-money players, the general manager of the Oakland A’s turns to an unusual method to recruit top prospects.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “Brad Pitt is at the top of his own game as Beane. Cocky and often nonchalant, he is gnawed by doubts that he tries to cover by grabbing a snack or pitching a grin.” – San Diego Reader

7. “Employee of the Month” (2006)

Lionsgate

Description: “Warehouse workers Vince and Zack compete in a full-on war to be named Employee of the Month and win a date with their dream girl.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 20%

What critics said: “There’s a crumb of an idea to setting a movie at a mega-mart that makes the Office Space cubicles look like executive suites, but the results in Employee of the Month are toothless.” – Entertainment Weekly

6. “Enola Holmes” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “At a little more than two hours, ‘Enola Holmes’ may be a tad long, but there are a lot of threads to unravel and it does so more than satisfactorily.” –Los Angeles Times

5. “Colombiana” (2011)

EuropaCorp

Description: “After seeing Bogota gangsters murder her parents, Cataleya Restrepo turns herself into a ruthless assassin, dedicated to tracking down their killers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 28%

What critics said: “Occasionally enjoyable in a silly way, but I have to say Besson’s preoccupation with the little-girl-becomes-killer trope is looking a little unwholesome.” – Guardian

4. “Big Daddy” (1999)

Sony Pictures

Description: “Dumped by his girlfriend because he refuses to accept responsibility, overgrown adolescent Sonny Koufax adopts a 5-year-old to prove he’s a grownup.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “Amiable, schizoid and disposable, Big Daddy is just as formulaic as you might imagine.” – Newsweek

3. “American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules” (2020)

Capital Arts Entertainment

Description: “Four tight-knit high school seniors vow to turn their love lives around by homecoming when the arrival of a new student muddles their plans.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

2. “American Murder: The Family Next Door” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children, and the terrible events that followed.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%

What critics said: “The film can’t help but reflect the brutality and coldness of Chris’s crimes. With studied precision, the movie embodies the type of emptiness it also seeks to document.” – Thrillist

1. “Hubie Halloween” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Hubie’s not the most popular guy in Salem, Mass., but when Halloween turns truly spooky, this good-hearted scaredy-cat sets out to keep his town safe.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 48%

What critics said: “Sandler has always been a repository of goofy voices, but what he thought was funny about the mannered muttering he does here is unclear.” – New York Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.