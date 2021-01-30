The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Homefront' to 'The White Tiger'

Justin Lubin/Open Road Films ‘Homefront’

Jason Statham’s “Homefront” surged to become Netflix’s most popular movie this week.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of Netflix’s daily top 10 lists and provides Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2013 Jason Statham movie “Homefront” saw a surge in popularity on Netflix this week, while Robert Rodriguez’s “We Can Be Heroes” is still holding strong.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure” (2019)

Netflix

Description: “Joined by new friends from other planets, Pinkfong and Baby Shark explore outer space and search for missing star pieces to return home.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. “We Can Be Heroes” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “When alien invaders capture Earth’s superheroes, their kids must learn to work together to save their parents – and the planet.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “‘Heroes’ is colourful and garish and relentlessly energised; as such, it’s not designed to work for anyone who wouldn’t be permitted into a PG-13 movie without a guardian.” – The Playlist

7. “Outside the Wire” (2021, Netflix original)

Jonathan Prime/Netflix

Description: “In the near future, a drone pilot sent into a war zone finds himself paired with a top-secret android officer on a mission to stop a nuclear attack.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%

What critics said: “The half-brained drudgery that Håfström’s delivers here only leaves you with the regret that this war wasn’t more fun to watch.” – Indiewire

6. “The White Tiger” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “The ambitious driver for a rich Indian family uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. Based on the bestselling novel.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: “The White Tiger feels like a fable, one that illustrates how trapping people in poverty so there will always be someone to do wealthier folks’ bidding is as much a function of psychology and culture as of economic opportunity.” – Vox

5. “Penguins of Madagascar” (2014)

DreamWorks Animation

Description: “Elite penguin spies Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with the suave agents of the North Wind to defeat power-mad genius Octavius Brine.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “Penguins of Madagascar is an unexpected pleasure, a 3D kids’ animated feature that combines a wildly inventive visual style with enough in-jokes and self-reflexive references to keep film- loving adults happy, too.” – Independent

4. “The Next Three Days” (2010)

Lionsgate

Description: “When his wife becomes a murder suspect and is sent to prison, a professor plots a meticulous plan to take back her freedom and reunite his family.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 51%

What critics said: “Neither Crowe nor Banks matches the levels of determination and despair that Vincent Lindon and Diane Kruger brought to the same roles in the original film.” – Guardian

3. “Cut-Throat City” (2020)

Rumble Riot Pictures

Description: “Bereft of opportunities in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, a young man and his close friends turn to a life of crime in the 9th Ward of New Orleans.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 70%

What critics said: “RZA tells this story (from a screenplay by Paul Cuschieri) with deliberation and imaginative daring. With ‘Cut Throat City,’ his third feature, he comes into his own as a director.” – New York Times

2. “The Vanished” (2020)

Adonais Productions

Description: “When their daughter disappears during a family vacation, two terrified parents launch their own investigation that soon exposes local secrets.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 21%

What critics said: “Wildly implausible and improbably entertaining.” – Hollywood Reporter

1. “Homefront” (2013)

Millenium Films

Description: “When an ex-DEA agent is widowed, he moves with his young daughter to a small town, but his quiet life is shattered by a meth-making drug trafficker.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 43%

What critics said: “The car chases aren’t done especially well, but overall, Homefront delivers the enjoyment you’d expect from a shoot-’em-up.” – The Atlantic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.