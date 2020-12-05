The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Hillbilly Elegy' to 'The Beast'

Lacey Terrell/Netflix ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

“Hillbilly Elegy” and both “Christmas Chronicles” movies were among the most popular titles on Netflix this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ron Howard’s “Hillbilly Elegy,” based on the best-selling memoir of the same name, rose up the Netflix rankings this week, as did “The Christmas Chronicles 2.” The first “Christmas Chronicles” crept up the list, as well.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Hard Kill” (2020)

River Bay Films

Description: “When a billionaire hires a team of mercenaries for protection, they soon realise world-changing technology and his daughter’s life are also at stake.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “Anyone hoping Bruce Willis might enjoy a career renaissance after his rediscovery in M Night Shyamalan’s Split and Glass: lower those expectations now.” –Guardian

8. “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “After accidentally crashing Santa’s sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: “The film doesn’t know how to get out of its own way and foreground what’s working, namely the dynamo of screen presence placed more prominently in the advertising than the feature itself.” – AV Club

7. “Peppermint” (2018)

StX Films

Description: “After her family is murdered, a mild-mannered mum remakes herself into a badass vigilante in order to exact violent justice.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 12%

What critics said: “There must not have been enough zeros on the alimony check; why else would Garner agree to lend her name to what is essentially gun porn?” – San Diego Reader

6. “The Beast” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “To rescue his daughter, an unstable Special Forces veteran unleashes his inner beast as he pursues her kidnappers – and soon becomes a suspect himself.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

Universal Pictures

Description: “The Grinch decides to rob Whoville of Christmas – but a dash of kindness from little Cindy Lou Who and her family may be enough to melt his heart.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 49%

What critics said: “Five-year-olds might go for it, but people who grew up with Jones’ version will be looking at their watches and grinding their teeth.” – Slate

4. “The 2nd” (2020)

Voltage Pictures

Description: “A Secret Service agent is drawn into a terrorist plot when his son’s classmate, the daughter of a Supreme Court Justice, is targeted for kidnapping.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said:

3. “Hillbilly Elegy” (2020, Netflix original)

Lacey Terrell/Netflix

Description: “An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 25%

What critics said: “Hillbilly Elegy is an Oscar-friendly narrative of personal triumph in the face of great hardship, a movie designed to end with an uplifting epigraph; it is also one of the worst movies of the year.” – The Atlantic

2. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Universal Pictures

Description: “A grump with a mean streak plots to bring Christmas to a halt in the cheerful town of Whoville. But a generous little girl could change his heart.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “It’s best for kids and adults who just can’t handle the angry, diabolical monster of films past.

1. “The Christmas Chronicles 2” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description:“Unhappy over her mum’s new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 72%

What critics said: “Kids will eat it all up, but let’s face it, they also love the food at Chuck E. Cheese.” –Hollywood Reporter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.