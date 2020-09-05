The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Frozen Ground' to 'Quantum of Solace'

The Film Arcade Nic Cage in ‘The Frozen Ground’

“Quantum of Solace” and “The Frozen Ground” were some of Netflix’s most popular movies this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

A new James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” is set to hit theatres in November, but Netflix users aren’t wasting any time getting their 007 fix.

2008’s “Quantum of Solace,” Daniel Craig’s second outing as the character, is a hit on the streaming giant. But it’s not as popular as the 2013 Nicolas Cage-starring thriller, “The Frozen Ground,” or the Netflix original superhero movie, “Project Power.”

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix's daily lists that week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Boss Baby: Get That Baby!” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Think you’ve got what it takes to be the boss? This interactive special puts your skills to the test and matches you up with one of 16 jobs at Baby Corp.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. “1BR” (2019)

Malevolent Films

Description:“Seeking her independence, a young woman moves to Los Angeles and settles into a cosy apartment complex with a disturbing sense of community.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “Real-life details culled from ex-members’ accounts of life in groups like Scientology and NXIVM give the film an edgy ripped-from-the-headlines quality, as well as reinforcing the sheer L.A. of it all.” – AV Club

7. “Due Date” (2010)

Warner Bros.

Description: “Days before his pregnant wife’s due date, Peter lands on the ‘no-fly’ list, forcing him to drive across the country with an irritating slacker.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 40%

What critics said: “The most offensive bodily fluid being hurled around in Due Date are the tears that Phillips dishonestly tries to wrest from the audience’s eyes.” – Slate

6. “The Sleepover” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “What do you do if your parents are kidnapped by a crew of international thieves? You begin a wild overnight adventure – complete with spy gear.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 70%

What critics said: “The kind of vanilla, disposable product one imagines might’ve played on the Disney Channel around the turn of the century.” – The Hollywood Reporter

5. “Quantum of Solace” (2008)

Sony

Description: “Picking up an hour after the events of 2006’s Casino Royale, this James Bond adventure finds 007 tracking a traitor who’s infiltrated Britain’s MI6.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 65%

What critics said: “Much has been made of the absence of Bond’s signature quips, but there’s something else that’s absent: interest.” – Time Out

4. “Drunk Parents” (2019)

Vertical Entertainment

Description: “Two desperate parents go to extreme lengths to hide their dire financial straits from their daughter and friends.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “Hey, you sign on to a movie co-written and directed by the guy nominated for a Razzie for the heinous script to ‘Grown Ups 2,’ you take your chances.” –Movie Nation

3. “The Smurfs” (2011)

‘The Smurfs’/Columbia Pictures

Description: “When evil Gargamel tries to capture them, the Smurfs flee their woodland home, pass through a magic portal and find themselves stranded in New York.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 21%

What critics said: “Filmgoers who enjoyed the cartoon (or comic strips) as a kid will very likely be left with the taste of sour Smurfberries.” – Screenrant

2. “Project Power” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “The undercooked plot works just well enough to fuel this vehicle for Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, mashing up old movies in a fast-paced package.” –CNN

1. “The Frozen Ground” (2013)

The Film Arcade

Description: “In this fact-based thriller, an Alaska state trooper pursuing a serial killer teams with a 17-year-old-prostitute who escaped the predator’s clutches.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 61%

What critics said: “‘The Frozen Ground’ trucks in cliche, as most serial killer and police procedural films do, but the strength of the acting (from the leads down to people with only one or two lines) helps ground the film.” – RogerEbert.com

