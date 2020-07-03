The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Athlete A' to 'Eurovision Song Contest'

Netflix ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” is a hit on Netflix.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” the new Netflix comedy starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, is the streaming giant’s latest hit movie.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

The new documentary “Athlete A,” about the gymnasts who survived abuse by Larry Nassar, is also popular this week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Despicable Me” (2010)

Dreamworks

Netflix description: “Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “The Steve Carell-starring animated comedy is an instant classic, and for anyone with kids, this might buy you a couple hours’ peace.” – Daily Beast

8. “Baby Mama” (2008)

Universal

Description: “When straightlaced Kate learns she’s infertile, she hires immature Angie to be her surrogate, inviting hilarity as both women prepare for motherhood.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%

What critics said: “The film is not exactly original but it is a lot of fun, thanks to the skill with which Fey and Poehler play to one another’s strengths.” – Sydney Morning Herald

7. “Lost Bullet” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Facing a murder charge, a genius mechanic with a criminal past must track down a missing car containing the proof of his innocence: a single bullet.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “This impressively lean French thriller wastes nothing in its quest to deliver the goods.” – New York Times

6. “Love” (2015)

Alchemy

Description: “A man in an unsatisfying marriage recalls the details of an intense past relationship with an ex-girlfriend when he gets word that she may be missing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “Gaspar Noé’s brave but wildly misguided film is an attempt to make a movie depicting ‘sexual sentimentality.’ It is graphic and not above prurient shock tactics.” – Independent

5. “Feel the Beat” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “After blowing a Broadway audition, a self-centered dancer reluctantly returns home and agrees to coach a squad of young misfits for a big competition.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 45%

What critics said: “Young audiences are more sophisticated than this, and deserve something better than pinheaded platitudes and broad, moronic stereotypes.” – Decider

4. “The Nut Job” (2014)

Universal

Description: “When his grouchy attitude gets him kicked out of the park, Surly the squirrel hatches a plan to rob Maury’s Nut Shop to stock up for winter.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 13%

What critics said: “DreamWorks’ 2006 film Over the Hedge scampered through similar terrain with far slyer gags in its cheeks.” – Guardian

3. “Athlete A” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “This documentary focuses on the gymnasts who survived USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse and the reporters who exposed USAG’s toxic culture.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “After ‘Athlete A,’ you may never again watch America’s pursuit for gold with quite the same enthusiasm.” – Associated Press

2. “365 Days” (2020)

Netflix

Description: “A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “365 DNI romanticizes an extremely toxic relationship, which is never ok.” – Cosmopolitan

1. “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description:“Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where high stakes, scheming rivals and onstage mishaps test their bond.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%

What critics said: “A silly, sincere romp that is mostly a fun celebration of the six-decades long competition, if not a perfect satire.” – Jezebel

