The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Enola Holmes' to 'The Take'

Netflix ‘Enola Holmes.’

“Enola Holmes” is among Netflix’s most popular movies this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix’s new original movie “Enola Holmes,” featuring “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, is among the streamer’s most popular movies this week.

But while this week boasts an impressive amount of popular Netflix originals, nothing could top a 2016 British thriller, “The Take,” starring Idris Elba and Richard Madden (also known as “Bastille Day”).

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Two years after Cole survived a satanic blood cult, he’s living another nightmare: high school. And the demons from his past? Still making his life hell.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 44%

What critics said: “A defiantly stupid movie, with references so bizarrely dated that it verges on fascinating.” – RogerEbert.com

8. “Enola Holmes” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: “As smart as Enola is, what’s more impressive is how Brown has been able to pull off such a film. Not only has she found the perfect vehicle to advance her clever and progressive image, but she’s also drawn hefty talent around her.” – Salon

7. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (2019)

Universal Studios

Description: “On a farm outside New York, Max aims to boost his confidence while in the city, Snowball attempts to rescue a tiger cub and Gidget pretends to be a cat.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “It’s never a great sign when the biggest laughs a movie gets are during the end credits.” –New York Post

6. “The Paramedic” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Unable to face his new reality in a wheelchair, Ángel develops a deadly obsession with the woman who left him and unleashes a sinister revenge plot.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Boasts strong performances, a competent script, and a well-executed slow burn which can be hard to come by these days.” – Decider

5. “Pets United” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “A street-smart dog and a pampered cat join forces to lead a pack of unlikely heroes when their city is seized by its evil mayor – and his robot army.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Could struggle a bit even to keep a toddler distracted for 92 minutes.” – Movie Nation

4. “The Social Dilemma” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “This documentary-drama hybrid explores the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

What critics said: “‘The Social Dilemma’ is remarkably effective in sounding the alarm about the incursion of data mining and manipulative technology into our social lives and beyond.” – New York Times

3. “The Devil All the Time” (2020, Netflix original)

Glen Wilson/Netflix

Description:“Sinister characters converge around a young man devoted to protecting those he loves in a postwar backwoods town teeming with corruption and brutality.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 66%

What critics said: “We never really get to know any of these characters aside from their villainy and/or victimhood. They’re paper fish in a cardboard barrel.” – Vulture

2. “The Smurfs 2” (2013)

Sony

Description: “Evil magician Gargamel continues his quest to tap the power of the Smurfs, creating a pair of his own ‘Smurf-alikes’ called the Naughties.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 14%

What critics said: “A painless holiday killer, if not terribly worthwhile.” – Guardian

1. “The Take” (2016)

Anonymous Content

Description: “After a mix-up lands him in hot water, a skilled pickpocket is forced to help a no-nonsense CIA operative track a terrorist group in Paris.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 48%

What critics said: “Most of The Take’s moving parts feel like spinning cogs, devoid of fit or function.” –Entertainment Weekly

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.