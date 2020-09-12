The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Social Dilemma' to 'Due Date'

Warner Bros. ‘Due Date’

“Due Date” and “Love, Guaranteed” were some of Netflix’s most popular movies this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

“Due Date,” the 2010 comedy from “The Hangover” and “Joker” director Todd Phillips, climbed up Netflix’s popularity rankings this week.

But the list also includes a large amount of new Netflix originals, from the critically acclaimed documentary “Social Dilemma” to the horror movie “#Alive.”

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “The Social Dilemma” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “This documentary-drama hybrid explores the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: “What the film tells us doesn’t constitute breaking news, but its value lies in pulling together some alarming if abstract concepts into a genuinely scary whole.” – Wall Street Journal

8. “Freaks — You’re One of Us” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Tipped by a mysterious tramp, a meek fry cook discovers she has superpowers – and kindred spirits – and uncovers an unsavoury, widespread conspiracy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Wants to be a scrappy underdog of the superhero genre, but it lacks the imagination to pull it off.” – Decider

7. “Boss Baby: Get That Baby!” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Think you’ve got what it takes to be the boss? This interactive special puts your skills to the test and matches you up with one of 16 jobs at Baby Corp.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

6. “Anaconda” (1997)

Sony

Description: “A documentary film crew on a boat in the Amazon picks up a mysterious stranger who dupes them into pursuing a monstrous and deadly 40-foot-long snake.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 38%

What critics said: “Anaconda, directed by Luis Llosa with all of the subtlety of a snake-oil salesman, is in the great tradition of cinematic cheese, as processed as Kraft Singles slices.” – Entertainment Weekly

5. “#Alive” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “As a grisly virus rampages a city, a lone man stays locked inside his apartment, digitally cut off from seeking help and desperate to find a way out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “‘#Alive’ is a nifty little thriller that proves that you can always find signs of life in the most undead of genres.” – New York Times

4. “Puss in Boots” (2011)

Paramount Pictures

Description: “The fabled feline heads to the Land of Giants with friends Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws on a quest to nab its greatest treasure: the Golden Goose.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “It’s all amiable stuff, with a perfectly decent script, and the feline hero lapping his milk gets an indulgent laugh.” – Guardian

3. “Due Date” (2010)

Warner Bros.

Description: “Days before his pregnant wife’s due date, Peter lands on the ‘no-fly’ list, forcing him to drive across the country with an irritating slacker.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “As in the most useless sitcoms, the laffs depend entirely on someone behaving as ridiculously as possible, in uninteresting ways devised by the dullest minds.” – New York Post

2. “The Smurfs” (2011)

Sony

Description: “When evil Gargamel tries to capture them, the Smurfs flee their woodland home, pass through a magic portal and find themselves stranded in New York.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 21%

What critics said: “There are a handful of genuinely sweet scenes in Smurfs promptly undone by adult actors and filmmakers, who must believe that the little blue troublemakers couldn’t maintain a film on their own.” – USA Today

1. “Love, Guaranteed” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description:“Sparks fly when a crusading but cash-strapped attorney takes on a charming client looking to sue a dating site that guarantees its users will find love.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 52%

What critics said: “It is sufficiently harmless and blandly cosy, like a Hallmark Channel movie that somehow broke loose and found its way to Netflix.” – RogerEbert.com

