The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Desperados' to 'Patriots Day'

This week’s list of the top movies on Netflix is lacking Netflix originals.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Yet another movie about a deadly virus has made it into Netflix’s top 10.

“Only,” about a virus that is lethal to the world’s female population, follows a string of pandemic-related movies to become popular on Netflix amid the coronavirus, including 1995’s “Outbreak.”

On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix's entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

The lists have helped spotlight Netflix originals, but this week’s list is lacking in that regard except for the top spot.

But the streak of critically reviled movies surging up the charts continues, as there is more than one with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes critic score on the list.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Double Jeopardy” (1999)

Paramount

Description: “After being framed and serving time for her husband’s supposed murder, Libby decides to kill her ‘late’ husband for good.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 27%

What critics said: “Double Jeopardy is a stew pot of standard story elements all thrown together.” – San Francisco Chronicle

8. “Only” (2019)

Vertical Entertainment

Description: “A couple must endure a self-imposed quarantine and elude authorities after a mysterious virus proves lethal to the world’s female population.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “There’s something wrong when you’re watching a post-apocalyptic thriller and all you can think about is how much the central characters would benefit from couples therapy.” – Hollywood Reporter

7. “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” (2012)

Universal

Description: “The forest-dwelling Lorax has to stop the short-sighted Once-ler from ruining the environment for profit in this adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 53%

What critics said: “It looks bright and clean and sharp. But there is no charm or life.” – Guardian

6. “365 Days” (2020)

Netflix

Description: “A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “The movie pretty much cops every move made by 50 Shades, as if it were a bible of antisexy awfulness.” – Decider

5. “A Thousand Words” (2012)

Dreamworks

Description:“When he learns his karma will permit him to speak just a thousand more words before he dies, fast-talking agent Jack must make every syllable count.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “The high concept breeds lowbrow gags.” – Time Out

4. “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry” (2007)

Universal

Description:“When widower Larry asks Chuck to pose as his gay lover so that he can get domestic partner benefits for his kids, his loyal buddy agrees.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 15%

What critics said: “Does anybody laugh at this stuff anymore?” – New York Daily News

3. “The Town” (2010)

Warner Bros.

Description: “Career bank robber Doug and his volatile partner hit a roadblock when Doug falls for bank manager Claire, whom he kidnapped during their last heist.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “It’s better than a simple heist movie and less efficient than a really good one. Affleck has made it about character and place, at the expense of the heist, so it’s a film of mixed attractions.” – Sydney Morning Herald

2. “Patriots Day” (2016)

CBS Films

Description:“A tough cop on punishment duty at the Boston Marathon helps track down those responsible for the bombing that stunned the nation.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: “It isn’t quite Captain Phillips or Zero Dark Thirty, but it’s a more thoughtful and restrained film than you might’ve been expecting.” – NPR

1. “Desperados” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “After drunkenly sending a cringeworthy email, hopeless romantic Wes heads to Mexico with her best friends to erase the note before her new love reads it.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 14%

What critics said: “The logical leap required to accept a premise as monumentally stupid as this one transcends mere suspension of disbelief and lands somewhere more troubling.” – Newsday

