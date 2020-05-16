The top 7 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Becoming' to 'Extraction'

Netflix ‘Becoming’

This week’s most popular movies on Netflix include the Michelle Obama documentary “Becoming.”

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Becoming,” the documentary following former First Lady Michelle Obama’s book tour, landed on Netflix recently and it’s quickly become one of the streaming giant’s biggest titles.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

“Extraction” continues to rank among Netflix’s top movies after the streamer said it would be its biggest movie premiere ever, though it’s slipped down the list this week.

There are also some critically panned movies on this week’s list, including one with a rare 0% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Below are Netflix’s 7 most popular movies of the week in the US:

7. “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Netflix description: “Explore hallucinogenic highs and lows as celebrities share funny, mind-blowing tales via animations, reenactments and more in this documentary.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 47%

What critics said: “Like listening to someone recount a dream, these anecdotes primarily give the impression that you had to be there (and in that state of mind) to get it.” – AV Club

6. “Extraction” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Netflix description: “A hardened mercenary’s mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he’s sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

What critics said: “Much like such similarly styled, high-octane Netflix efforts as 6 Underground and Spenser Confidential, it feels a bit like slumming for its movie star leading man.” – Hollywood Reporter

5. “House at the End of the Street” (2012)

Relativity Media

Description: “Moving to a new town proves even more stressful for a teenager when she learns that the house next door was the site of a double murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 14%

What critics said: “There are one or two clever plot twists that are subsequently followed up by a cavalcade of ridiculous, credibility-stretching ones.” – The Wrap

4. “Becoming” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Netflix description: “Join former first lady Michelle Obama in an intimate documentary looking at her life, hopes and connection with others as she tours with ‘Becoming.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: “Even in cavernous, darkened arenas, Obama is a natural storyteller – candid and witty, punctuating anecdotes with perfect pause-for-applause comic timing.” – Entertainment Weekly

3. “Den of Thieves” (2018)

STX

Netflix description: “A highly skilled crew of bank robbers plotting a heist at the supposedly impenetrable Federal Reserve faces off against an elite unit of L.A. cops.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 41%

What critics said: “Lethal Weapon meets Heat meets an unintentional Tropic Thunder-style parody in a straight-faced cop movie that begins with fabulous verve and energy before descending into giggle-inducing macho clichés.” –Times

2. “John Henry” (2020)

Saban

Description: “A reformed LA gang member upends his peaceful new life when he steps in to protect two young immigrants from his violent former leader.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “‘John Henry’ is a lead-footed revenge thriller that lands with all the subtlety of the mighty steel-driving man’s sledgehammer.” – Los Angeles Times

1. “Sleepless” (2017)

Open Road Films

Netflix description: “A Las Vegas cop attempts to rob a drug shipment from a casino kingpin, but the heist goes horribly wrong, leading to the kidnapping of his son.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 25%

What critics said: “The listless, shoddy sort of remake where it feels like all of the characters have already seen the movie they’re in, Sleepless reduces one of the best action films of the 21st century into one of the most benign.” –Indiewire

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.