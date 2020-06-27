The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Nut Job' to '365 Days'

Netflix ‘365 Days’

“365 Days” continues to dominate on Netflix and director Gaspar Noé’s “Love,” another erotic drama, has also gained popularity.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

“365 Days” is the most popular movie on Netflix for the second straight week, despite a 0% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (and that’s not the first time that’s happened).

And director Gaspar Noé’s “Love,” another erotic drama, is also popular, with help from TikTok users who have been filming their reactions to the movie’s opening scene.

Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” also continues to be a hit with Netflix users.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Da 5 Bloods” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Four African American veterans return to Vietnam decades after the war to find their squad leader’s remains – and a stash of buried gold. From Spike Lee.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “Lee’s latest is a crackerjack drama, directed by a filmmaker who remains in total control of his once-in-a-generation gifts and utilises them to synthesise story and history into something new.” – Entertainment Weekly

8. “Love” (2015)

Alchemy

Description: “A man in an unsatisfying marriage recalls the details of an intense past relationship with an ex-girlfriend when he gets word that she may be missing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “It’s bold, fleshy and audacious, at least in theory. But it is also numb.” – BBC

7. “Wasp Network” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 38%

What critics said: “Combining extensive research with fictionalized action, the film presents an ideologically muddled look at what are essentially acts of terrorism.” –LA Weekly

6. “Magnetic” (2018)

Sony

Description: “Attracted to thrills across the globe, intrepid athletes venture to remote locations in pursuit of their extreme form of bliss.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “Baby Mama” (2008)

Universal

Description: “When straightlaced Kate learns she’s infertile, she hires immature Angie to be her surrogate, inviting hilarity as both women prepare for motherhood.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%

What critics said: “Baby Mama adheres fairly closely to the conventions of the studio comedy, although it’s never actually predictable, probably because the characters and subject matter are so novel.” – Los Angeles Times

4. “Lost Bullet” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Facing a murder charge, a genius mechanic with a criminal past must track down a missing car containing the proof of his innocence: a single bullet.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “The Nut Job” (2014)

Universal

Description: “When his grouchy attitude gets him kicked out of the park, Surly the squirrel hatches a plan to rob Maury’s Nut Shop to stock up for winter.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 13%

What critics said: “Pretty much everything in this South Korean co-production is slightly undercooked, lacking the same degree of sprightly wit or dramatic punch regularly found in A-list studio product.” – Time Out

2. “Feel the Beat” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “After blowing a Broadway audition, a self-centered dancer reluctantly returns home and agrees to coach a squad of young misfits for a big competition.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 45%

What critics said: “A predictable dramedy.” –New York Times

1. “365 Days” (2020)

Netflix

Description: “A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “Thoroughly terrible, politically objectionable, occasionally hilarious.” – Variety

