The most watched movies on Netflix last month, from ‘Twilight’ to ‘Fear Street’

5. “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” (2009)

“Still reeling from the departure of vampire Edward Cullen, a heartbroken Bella Swan finds comfort in her friendship with werewolf Jacob Black.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 28%

What critics said: “If only director Chris Weitz had managed to tease out the real drama — Bella’s fear of aging — instead of a tired one.” — Newsweek