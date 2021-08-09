The most watched movies on Netflix last month, from ‘Twilight’ to ‘Fear Street’

- The streaming search engine Reelgood compiled for Insider a list of which movies were most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists last month.
- Netflix counts a view if an account watches a movie or TV show for at least two minutes.
- The “Twilight” movies quickly became hits on Netflix after arriving on the streaming service in July.
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%
What critics said: “It’s the type of plot that screams action-horror spectacle, yet this high-altitude thriller defies expectations from the start. A beating heart of familial love pumps through the veins of this intense horror-thriller with a vicious take on vampire lore.” — Bloody Disgusting
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%
What critics said: “The animation work is dazzling; it’s lovingly detailed without being overdone (particularly the opening sequence, which is hand-drawn and looks like prints struck from ancient woodblocks).” — New Yorker
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%
What critics said: “Its thematic concerns and adding of dimension to the trilogy’s story lift it above average genre fare. In this case, the first cut was definitely not the deepest.” — Los Angeles Times
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 48%
What critics said: “Everything that could and should be elaborated at length to make for a convincing or even just passably trashy love story is glossed over here just as much as in the last two Twilight movies.” — Slant Magazine
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 28%
What critics said: “If only director Chris Weitz had managed to tease out the real drama — Bella’s fear of aging — instead of a tired one.” — Newsweek
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 49%
What critics said: “If anything, this series has gotten dumber and more inert as it has progressed, with this last one finally reaching over into an extended wallow in camp.” — Vulture
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 8%
What critics said: “Even if stars Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson are mom’s all-time favorites, don’t subject her to this cloying, plotless dose of saccharine unless she’s done you wrong.” — Associated Press
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 49%
What critics said: “As a romance, Twilight is just subpar — a more celibate, moodier take on Dawson’s Creek or 90210. As a vampire story, it’s a disaster.” — CinemaBlend
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%
What critics said: “Plays like ‘Scream’ meets ‘Stranger Things’ built on a supernatural premise sturdy enough to sustain interest and suspense over nearly six hours.” — New York Times