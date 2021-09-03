The most watched movies on Netflix last month, from ‘Sweet Girl’ to ‘The Losers’

6. “The Losers” (2010)

Description : “After a search-and-destroy mission leads to betrayal, an elite black ops squad seeks revenge. But they must remain deep undercover to even the score.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 48%

What critics said: “How dumb is it? You might actually kill a few million brain cells just watching it. Some groups may even want to consider inviting a designated driver to sit in the lobby and eat popcorn till it’s over.” — Washington Post