The most watched movies on Netflix last month, from ‘Sweet Girl’ to ‘The Losers’

- The streaming search engine Reelgood compiled for Insider a list of which movies were most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists last month.
- Netflix counts a view if an account watches a movie or TV show for at least two minutes.
- Jason Momoa’s critically reviled Netflix original movie, “Sweet Girl,” was among the most popular movies in August.
- See more stories on Insider’s business page.
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 59%
What critics said: “‘Resort to Love’ offers a cute love story starring attractive leads, but it has the look and feel of a vacation on a budget.” — RogerEbert.com
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: “This horror movie comes close to being decent, but sadly is too long, too unsurprising, and too unrealistic.” — Common Sense Media
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 48%
What critics said: “How dumb is it? You might actually kill a few million brain cells just watching it. Some groups may even want to consider inviting a designated driver to sit in the lobby and eat popcorn till it’s over.” — Washington Post
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 18%
What critics said: “The film’s true stars are the stunt and fight coordinators who render these clashes in visceral, mostly realistic fashion, although they eventually lose impact through their sheer repetitiveness.” — Hollywood Reporter
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 33%
What critics said: “Although the plot of the movie is a familiar formula, the dialogue and performance are not; it’s a smart, funny job of poking fun at all those movies where sadistic drill instructors terrorized their green recruits.” — Chicago Sun-Times
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 25%
What critics said: “(Joey) King’s charm isn’t enough to save the series, but it’s sure as hell the lone silver lining of a franchise that finally, blessedly, is coming to an end.” — Indiewire
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 58%
What critics said: “The film misses the opportunity for a suspenseful interweaving of sports spectatorship and its characters’ high-stakes gambits.” — Slant Magazine
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%
What critics said: “A warm, colourful, family-friendly tribute to all things Cuban directed by Kirk DeMicco.” — BBC