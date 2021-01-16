The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'We Can Be Heroes' to 'Superbad'

Netflix ‘We Can Be Heroes’

Robert Rodriguez’s “We Can Be Heroes” was the most popular movie on Netflix this week.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of Netflix’s daily top 10 lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Robert Rodriguez’s “Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl” sequel, “We Can Be Heroes,” was Netflix’s most popular movie this week after trailing behind Liam Neeson’s “Unknown” last week.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Superbad” (2007)

Universal

Description: “Hoping to have sex before college, high school seniors Seth and Evan try to score booze for a huge party, leading to a series of wild misadventures.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

What critics said: “What makes the film so appealing is the disconnect between what comes from the mouths of these hormone-addled pups and what’s going on in their heads, where they’re still clinging desperately to the innocence they’re leaving behind.” – NPR

8. “Unknown” (2011)

Panda

Description: “Liam Neeson stars as a man who regains consciousness after a car accident, only to discover that another man is impersonating him.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 55%

What critics said: “For about an hour or so, ‘Unknown’ is intriguing.” – New Yorker

7. “Catch Me If You Can” (2002)

DreamWorks Pictures

Description: “An FBI agent makes it his mission to put cunning con man Frank Abagnale Jr. behind bars. But Frank not only eludes capture, he revels in the pursuit.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: “A gently funny, sweetly adventurous film that makes you feel genuinely good, that is to say, entirely unconned by false sentiment or sharp, overmanipulative Hollywood practices.” – Time

6. “Killers” (2010)

Lionsgate

Description: “After a whirlwind romance, Jen and Spencer settle into married life – until Spencer’s secret past as a hit man shakes up their suburban bliss.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 10%

What critics said: “It’s pretty much dead in the water as soon as a shirtless Kutcher tries to play suave and utters some terrible French in his first attempt to woo his co-star.” – Toronto Star

5. “Charming” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one, true soulmate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 24%

What critics said: “It has the odd fun conceit but the set-up is tortured, the storytelling is episodic, the gags scattershot, the songs forgettable and the animation rudimentary. You’ll live happily ever after without it.” –Empire

4. “17 Again” (2009)

Offspring Entertainment

Description: “Nearing a midlife crisis, thirty-something Mike wishes for a “do-over” – and that’s exactly what he gets when he wakes up to find he’s 17 again.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 56%

What critics said: “17 Again makes the ’80s comedies on which it’s modelled seem positively cutting-edge by comparison.” – New York Post

3. “Pieces of a Woman” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description:“A heartbreaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

What critics said: “Pieces of a Woman is a rather blunted depiction of an endlessly complex subject that deserves much more contemplation. Despite impressive performances, it fails to truly hit that mark.” – Elle

2. “Good Burger” (1997)

Paramount Pictures

Description: “Working at a neighbourhood fast-food joint, two teens try to save the restaurant when a giant burger franchise fires up the competition.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 32%

What critics said: “[Good Burger] will satisfy their audience’s appetite for basic, messy silliness while leaving many grown-ups mildly bemused by the fuzzy obviousness of its humour, the gawky pacing of its sight gags and the second-handedness of its slapstick.” – Los Angeles Times

1. “We Can Be Heroes” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “When alien invaders capture Earth’s superheroes, their kids must learn to work together to save their parents – and the planet.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 72%

What critics said: “The get-a-load-of-this facetiousness of ‘We Can Be Heroes’ feels a bit rote, like the child-lite version of a ‘Men in Black’ escapade crossed with wisps of nostalgia for ‘The Goonies.'” – Variety

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.