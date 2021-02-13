The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Malcolm and Marie' to 'War Dogs'

Netflix ‘Malcolm and Marie’

The new Netflix original “Malcolm and Marie” was a hit this week.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of Netflix’s daily top 10 lists.

It provides Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

The new Netflix movie “Malcolm and Marie,” starring Zendaya and John David Washington, was a hit for the streaming giant this week. But it couldn’t top the 2002 movie “All About the Benjamins.”

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Robert Rodriguez’s “We Can Be Heroes” is also still popular on Netflix almost two months since its release.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “The Dig” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “On the eve of World War II, a British widow hires a self-taught archaeologist to dig up mysterious formations on her land, leading to a staggering find.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%

What critics said: “None of this would have worked without the presence of such fine actors.” – Vulture

8. “We Can Be Heroes” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “When alien invaders capture Earth’s superheroes, their kids must learn to work together to save their parents – and the planet.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “A sort of sequel to ‘The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl,’ this film gives kids exactly what they want. Adults? Not so much.” – San Jose Mercury News

7. “Money Talks” (1997)

New Line

Description: “A motormouthed hustler on the run after an unplanned prison break teams up with the ambitious TV reporter who helped put him away.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 16%

What critics said: “Tucker has a personal triumph. He’s funny in that cocky, freefall way that Carrey and Jerry Lewis get away with: He’s floating on inspiration and improvisation, like a musician.” – Chicago Sun-Times

6. “Finding ‘Ohana” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “On Oʻahu for the summer, two siblings from Brooklyn connect with their Hawaiian heritage – and their family – on a daring quest for long-lost treasure.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: “An entertaining mix of adventure, comedy, heartwarming family moments, and even a little (teen) romance.” – RogerEbert.com

5. “War Dogs” (2016)

Warner Bros.

Description: “A massage therapist gets in over his head when he partners with a charismatic childhood pal in the lucrative but shady business of global arms dealing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 61%

What critics said: “Sure, there’s voiceover, freeze frames, and morally reprehensible characters, but it reads more like a parody film than an inspired one.” – Complex

4. “Space Sweepers” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 54%

What critic said: “The interplay between these characters is the film’s saving grace, and the reason it’s still mostly a joy to watch.” – Polygon

3. “Are We There Yet?” (2005)

Revolution Studios

Description: “To impress a single mum, a determined suitor offers to take her kids on a road trip and is then forced to endure their wildly mischievous antics.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 12%

What critics said: “‘Are We There Yet?’ all too effectively conveys the claustrophobic horror of being shackled in a small space with two whiny, hateful children.” – AV Club

2. “Malcolm and Marie” (2021, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smouldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 59%

What critics said: “The message at the core of Malcolm & Marie is facile, vain and undemanding, an attempt to sell a loud, sullen tantrum about artistic work as soulful debate shot on 35 mm film.” – Salon

1. “All About the Benjamins” (2002)

New Line

Description: “An elaborate heist brings a bounty hunter and a small-time con man together as they team up to find stolen diamonds and a winning lottery ticket.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 30%

What critics said: “One groan-inducing familiarity begets another.” – Washington Post

