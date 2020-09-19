The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Devil All the Time' to 'Cuties'

Glen Wilson/Netflix Robert Pattinson in ‘The Devil All the Time’

“Cuties” is among Netflix’s most popular movies this week, despite controversy surrounding it.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Netflix’s “Cuties” is one of the streamer’s most popular movies this week, despite calls to boycott Netflix related to the film.

Data provided to Business Insider from the analytics firm SimilarWeb showed a 187% spike in traffic to Netflix’s US cancellation page on September 10, the day after the movie debuted.

Some, including the conservative Parents Television Council, argued that the movie, about a French-Senegalese girl who joins a dance troupe, sexualized young girls. Netflix said in a statement that it’s a “social commentary against the sexualization of young children.”

“It’s an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up â€” and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

“Cuties” was the No. 4 most popular movie on Netflix this week.

Netflix’s new crime thriller “The Devil All the Time,” starring Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and the future Batman, Robert Pattinson, was also popular.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Dad Wanted” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “What does a thrill-seeker tween girl do when her mum forbids her to enter a BMX race? Cast an actor with nothing to lose to play her approving dad.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Dad Wanted yearns to heat the cockles of your heart, but it’s barely lukewarm.” – Decider

8. “The Smurfs 2” (2013)

Sony Pictures

Description: “Evil magician Gargamel continues his quest to tap the power of the Smurfs, creating a pair of his own ‘Smurf-alikes’ called the Naughties.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 14%

What critics said: “Reluctant parents: you don’t need to tell your kids that you won’t love them if they like ‘The Smurfs 2.’ Instead, you can silently judge them until either you and/or they simply can’t bear the thought of talking to each other.” – RogerEbert.com

7. “The Devil All the Time” (2020, Netflix original)

Glen Wilson/Netflix

Description:“Sinister characters converge around a young man devoted to protecting those he loves in a postwar backwoods town teeming with corruption and brutality.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 66%

What critics said: “The casting alone should spur interest in The Devil All the Time, but can’t make the movie feel like less of a slog.” – CNN

6. “How to Train Your Dragon 2” (2014)

DreamWorks Animation

Description: “Hiccup, Toothless and a mysterious dragon rider join forces to protect the island of Berk from a power-hungry warrior with a dragon army of his own.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “Hats off to Dreamworks for offering some bold surprises in a respectable sequel filled with moments of humour and emotion among its ample noise and movement.” – Time Out

5. “#Alive” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “As a grisly virus rampages a city, a lone man stays locked inside his apartment, digitally cut off from seeking help and desperate to find a way out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%

What critics said: “The prosthetics are consistently well-done, the set-pieces are well executed, and even though George A Romero would disapprove of the zombies’ lightning reflexes, Max Brooks would be proud of the protagonists’ ingenuity.” – Hindustan Times

4. “Cuties” (2020, Netflix original)

Bac Films/Netflix

Description: “Eleven-year-old Amy starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “‘Cuties’ dramatizes what people of colour and immigrants endure as a result of isolation and ghettoization, of not being represented culturally and politically – and of not being represented in French national mythology.” – New Yorker

3. “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description:“Two years after Cole survived a satanic blood cult, he’s living another nightmare: high school. And the demons from his past? Still making his life hell.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 41%

What critics said: “In this new era of McG movies, you can simply turn his film off, walk a few steps to your bedroom and go to sleep.” – Globe and Mail

2. “The Social Dilemma” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “This documentary-drama hybrid explores the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “Jeff Orlowski’s ‘The Social Dilemma’ may be the most important documentary you see this year.” – Los Angeles Times

1. “Pets United” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “A street-smart dog and a pampered cat join forces to lead a pack of unlikely heroes when their city is seized by its evil mayor – and his robot army.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

