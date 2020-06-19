The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Da 5 Bloods' to '365 Days'

Netflix ‘Da 5 Bloods’

Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” is one of Netflix’s most popular movies this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed Netflix movie “Da 5 Bloods” debuted on Friday and surged up the Netflix popularity charts this week.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

The most popular movie last week, “The Last Days of American Crime,” dropped down the ranking this week but is still popular – even with its 0% Rotten Tomatoes critic score. And that’s not even the only movie with a 0% score on this week’s list.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Clueless” (1995)

Paramount Pictures

Description: “Meddlesome Beverly Hills high school student Cher gets more than she bargained for when she gives a fashion-challenged student a makeover.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: “The movie is aimed at teenagers, but like all good comedies, it will appeal to anyone who has a sense of humour and an ear for the ironic.” – Chicago Sun-Times

8. “Despicable Me” (2010)

Dreamworks

Netflix description: “Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “The Steve Carell-starring animated comedy is an instant classic, and for anyone with kids, this might buy you a couple hours’ peace.” – Daily Beast

7. “The Last Days of American Crime” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “A bank robber joins a plot to commit one final, historic heist before the government turns on a mind-altering signal that will end all criminal behaviour.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “A braindead slog that shambles forward like the zombified husk of the heist movie it wants to be, “The Last Days of American Crime” is a death march of clichés that offers nothing to look at and even less to consider.” – Indiewire

6. “The Help” (2011)

Description: “A young, white writer stirs up the status quo in 1960s Mississippi by interviewing Black housemaids and bringing their stories to the masses.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76%

What critics said: “It tackles a challenging, inflammatory subject in the corniest, safest way possible.” –London Evening Standard

5. “The Night Clerk” (2020)

Saban Films

Description: “After a charming guest checks in, a voyeuristic hotel clerk on the autism spectrum becomes a suspect in a murder that takes place during his shift.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 34%

What critics said: “For an alleged psychological thriller, The Night Clerk has no thrills, suspense or tension.” –Observer

4. “The Guest” (2014)

Picturehouse Films

Description: “A stranger claiming to be the close friend of a recently deceased soldier invites acceptance – and doubt – from the dead man’s family.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “It’s not a particularly brilliant conceit, but, not unlike Stevens’s beautifully one-note performance, it’s evocative nevertheless – lending the whole movie an aura of pop inevitability, turning its blunt predictability into something of a virtue.” – Vulture

3. “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” (2009)

Sony / Columbia

Description: “When inventor Flint Lockwood makes clouds rain food, the citizens of Chewandswallow can feed themselves. But a bowl of disaster is about to overflow.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “This 3D cartoon based on the popular children’s book is sweet and fun – not to mention a little trippy.” – Sydney Morning Herald

2. “Da 5 Bloods” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Four African American veterans return to Vietnam decades after the war to find their squad leader’s remains – and a stash of buried gold. From Spike Lee.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: “Foremost among its accomplishments is the confident ease with which it traverses many shades of human experience … Lee does this by skillfully fading discrete genres into each other over the course of its two hour and 35 minute runtime.” – Salon

1. “365 Days” (2020)

Netflix

Description: “A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “The movie pretty much cops every move made by 50 Shades, as if it were a bible of antisexy awfulness.” – Decider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.