The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Christmas Chronicles 2' to 'Hard Kill'

Holiday movies continued to be popular on Netflix this week, such as “The Christmas Chronicles 2.”

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

The new Ron Howard-directed movie “Hillbilly Elegy,” based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, also made the list.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “The Christmas Chronicles 2” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description:“Unhappy over her mum’s new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 70%

What critics said: “An unremarkable if far from unpleasant sequel arriving just in time to brighten your locked-down holiday festivities.” – Los Angeles Times

8. “If Anything Happens I Love You” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Grieving parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in the aftermath of a tragic school shooting.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “If Anything Happens I Love You is a stunner, a true heartbreaker.” – Decider

7. “Hillbilly Elegy” (2020, Netflix original)

Lacey Terrell/Netflix

Description: “An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 25%

What critics said: “The best thing I can say about this movie is also the most damning, given Mamaw’s proud indifference to anyone’s good opinion of her. It’s respectable.” – New York Times

6. “Hard Kill” (2020)

River Bay Films

Description: “When a billionaire hires a team of mercenaries for protection, they soon realise world-changing technology and his daughter’s life are also at stake.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “The production notes inform us that the unimaginatively titled Hard Kill was filmed in a mere ten days, making you wonder how they spent eight of them.” –Hollywood Reporter

5. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (2020, Netflix original)

Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

Description:“Decades after his trusted apprentice betrayed him, a once-joyful toymaker finds new hope when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: “A sprawling musical extravaganza whose candy-coloured, dandily overstuffed revelry spills over with joy and jubilance and every other happy J-word.” – Entertainment Weekly

4. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

Getty / Archive Photos / Stringer

Description: “The Grinch decides to rob Whoville of Christmas – but a dash of kindness from little Cindy Lou Who and her family may be enough to melt his heart.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 49%

What critics said: “Director Ron Howard usually lets his comedies gestate organically, but his Grinch is frantic from start to finish.” – Time Magazine

3. “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “When Margaret’s Christmas coronation complicates her love life, her double Stacy steps in to save the day. But will a third look-alike ruin their plan?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: “Though inevitably the formula wears a little thinner in spots this time, it’s a frothy fantasy that should satisfy viewers’ itch for confectionary-looking Christmas fluff.” – Variety

2. “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” (2013)

Sony

Description: “Inventor Flint Lockwood battles mutant food beasts created by his notorious machine, including shrimpanzees, tacodiles and jellyfish sandwiches.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 70%

What critics said: “Here is another happy, psychedelic digimation for kids, its two-dimensional characters delirium’d into 3D.” – Financial Times

1. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Universal Pictures

Description: “A grump with a mean streak plots to bring Christmas to a halt in the cheerful town of Whoville. But a generous little girl could change his heart.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “‘The Grinch’ is a respectable, if safe, retelling of Dr. Seuss’ holiday classic.” –Detroit News

