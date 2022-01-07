The top movies coming out in 2022 that will boost the box office, as superhero films thrive and the industry continues to recover

- Superhero movies are expected to dominate the box office again in 2022.
- The biggest potential blockbusters include “The Batman” and the “Black Panther” sequel.
- But the pandemic will continue to disrupt the theatrical industry.
When it came to the 2021 domestic box office, two things were certain: superhero movies dominated and everything else was largely left in the dust.
That could still be the case this year as the coronavirus pandemic will continue to disrupt the theatrical industry, both domestically and globally.
The good news for theaters is that, after experimenting with simultaneous theater and streaming releases last year, the major Hollywood studios have largely committed to exclusive windows for their theatrical releases in 2022. They include potential blockbusters like “The Batman” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
But as the pandemic continues, media companies will likely evaluate distribution strategies on a case-by-case basis. The situation is still fluid and the recovery for movie theaters will be slow. This could be the new normal, especially as the major studios are expected to release fewer movies to theaters than they would have before the pandemic.
With plenty of new installments in hit franchises, including “Avatar 2” and “Jurassic World: Dominion,” coming to theaters this year, exhibitors and distribution execs are still hopeful.
Insider looked at the biggest releases hitting theaters this year each month below:
“Scream” (January 14) — As of now, Paramount is moving forward with releasing its “Scream” reboot next weekend only to theaters. The last movie in the horror franchise, “Scream 4,” earned $18 million domestically in its opening weekend. Horror movies have largely performed well during the pandemic, but no other movies are really seeing the benefits of “Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” dominance right now. And “Scream 4” ultimately earned just $38 million domestically, a sign that the franchise may have already lost its appeal more than a decade ago.
“Uncharted” (February 18) — Sony’s adaptation of the hit video-game series stars Spider-Man himself Tom Holland, but his star appeal didn’t help last year’s massive box-office flop “Chaos Walking.” “Uncharted” has the benefit of franchise recognition, but video-game movies have a long history of bombing both critically and commercially. The latest was also from Sony: “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” earned just $31 million worldwide.
“Turning Red” (March 11) — Pixar’s first theatrical release of the pandemic will be a real test for theaters. Disney has released the last two Pixar movies, “Soul” and “Luca,” exclusively to Disney+. Pixar has a strong history at the box office, but theatrically exclusive animated movies have been lacking during the pandemic, making it difficult to gauge whether families are ready to return. Disney will be hoping they are ready by March.
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” (March 18) — The first “Downton Abbey” movie was a hit, making $237 million worldwide. But older audiences are its main demographic, and they’ve been the slowest to return to theaters during the pandemic.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (April 8) — The first “Sonic” movie was one of the few box-office hits to open in early 2020 before theaters shut down due to the pandemic. It grossed $149 million domestically and $319 million worldwide off of an $85 million production budget. With its biggest movies delayed during the pandemic aside from “A Quiet Place Part II,” Paramount needs a win at the box office. Families returning to theaters could be the biggest factor in whether the studio gets one.
“Fantastic Beats: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (April 15) — Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts” franchise started out fine enough in 2016 when the first movie earned $814 million worldwide. But the sequel, 2018’s “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” grossed a less impressive $655 million. This third entry faces an uphill battle as the pandemic continues.
“Top Gun: Maverick” (May 27) — This long-delayed sequel will finally see the light of day this summer. Paramount delayed it from its last release date in November after data showed that audience comfort in going to the movies had been declining. It will be another test for whether older audiences will return to theaters.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” (June 10) — The first two “Jurassic World” movies earned $1.67 billion and $1.31 billion globally, respectively. Based on those figures, there’s precedent for Universal’s “Dominion” to be successful, but as with any movie right now, it’s not a sure thing.
“Lightyear” (June 17) — Pixar’s “Toy Story” spinoff, about the “real-life” person that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy, has the chance to be a major hit if families are ready to return to theaters this summer. The last “Toy Story” movie, “Toy Story 4,” made more than $1 billion worldwide and $400 million domestically.
“Black Adam” (July 29) — A new character to the DC film universe, “Black Adam” will be riding primarily on the star appeal of Dwayne Johnson, who plays the title role. Johnson is still one of the biggest stars in the world, but his biggest movie during the pandemic was on Netflix with “Red Notice.” His Disney movie “Jungle Cruise” failed to make a big splash in theaters last year with $220 million worldwide. It was also on Disney+ though for an additional fee, inviting piracy, while “Black Adam” is set to be exclusive to theaters. And it will have no competition throughout August, which will be a quiet month based on the current release schedule.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One” (October 7) — Sony’s animated “Into the Spider-Verse” made $375 million worldwide and won the Oscar for animated feature. This year, the sequel will try to ride the wave of “No Way Home’s” success as another multiverse-spanning Spider-Man movie.
“Halloween Ends” (October 17) — Horror movies have been more reliable than most genres at the box office during the pandemic. Last year’s “Halloween Kills” earned $92 million domestically — not bad considering its $20 million budget, but below the $159 million 2018’s “Halloween” made. “Kills,” though, was competing with rotten reviews (it has a 41% Rotten Tomatoes critic score) and was streaming simultaneously on Peacock.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (November 11) — 2018’s “Black Panther” grossed $700 million domestically and more than $1 billion worldwide. Its sequel is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2022.
“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (December 16) — “Aquaman” was a huge hit with more than $1 billion globally. But if either of these movies budges from its release date, it would probably be this sequel.