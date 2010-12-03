Top MLB Free Agents Are Eagerly Awaiting Cliff Lee's Signing

Photo: AP

The MLB free agent market has been heavy on talk but light on action for the top available players. That’s because everyone’s waiting to see whether Cliff Lee signs with the Yankees, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.No free agent wants to agree to a deal, or even begin seriously negotiating with teams, until they know whether New York will compete for their services. The Bombers figure to sign one big free agent this offseason.



If they sign Cliff Lee, they’re likely done shopping on the high-end shelves of the free agent market. But if Lee signs with the Rangers, the Yankees will take their checkbook elsewhere. Players don’t want to risk signing elsewhere before getting the opportunity to use Cashman and company to leverage a bigger payday.

Even guys like Jayson Werth, who are a long shot to end up in pinstripes, want to see what kind of contracts the Yankees hand out to assess their own market value.

When Lee finally does sign, the real excitement will begin.

