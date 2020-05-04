PRESENTING: 7 'mini MBAs' that will cost you $6,000 or less and give you a taste of what business school is like at top programs

Nirat.pix/Getty Images Mini MBAs are a bite-sized alternative.

If you want a business school education without having to commit to years of learning and pay hundreds of thousands of dollars, a “mini MBA” could be a great alternative for you.

Each mini MBA is different, but they’re generally certificate-based programs for business professionals looking to network and bolster their corporate knowledge. You can take them in a matter of weeks and online. And you can get them from top schools, like Rutgers or Bentley, from anywhere between $US275 to $US6,000, compared to up to $US120,000 for full tuition for a two-year MBA program.

Here are seven programs, including Clemson and Pepperdine, that offer them, and how you can use them to advance your career.

