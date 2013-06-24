Top Microsoft Execs Are Clueless About, And Terrified Of, A Major Re-Org Coming One Week From Today

Top Microsoft managers are in for a stressful few days over the next week.



That’s because Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is supposed to unveil a massive company restructuring on Monday, July 1, and he’s keeping his plans very close to the vest, All Things D’s Kara Swisher reports.

She says: “most senior execs have largely been left out of the decision-making process.”

“[Ballmer] has been working with only a small group of his direct reports and also some Microsoft board members, numerous sources said.”

Swisher says the changes coming to Microsoft are going to be very big.

“Microsoft has not seen a change like what is expected to come since some similarly dramatic rejiggerings were done by former CEO and co-founder Bill Gates during his tenure.”

“It feels like it is going to be titanic — that Steve is doing this change for his legacy,” one source tells her.

“And it’s the first time in a long time that it feels like that there will be some major shifts, including some departures.”

Word has it three Microsoft executives in particular will gain new power in the re-org:

Satya Nadella, President of Microsoft’s Server and Tools Business

Tony Bates, president of Microsoft’s Skype Division

Don Mattrick, president of Microsoft’s Interactive Entertainment Business

BI’s Kevin McLaughlin profiled them at the beginning of the month.

