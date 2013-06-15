Booth And Columbia MBA Students Get The Highest Summer Pay

While everyone focuses on the plight of unpaid interns, MBA interns are making out nicely. The average hourly pay for MBAs



is $22.97 an hour, and that gets significantly higher for top schools.John Byrne at Poets & Quants compiled a list of average monthly intern pay for top schools.

The winners were Columbia and the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business with an $8,000 median monthly salary.

Depending on where you go, the number gets even higher. The average consulting intern gets $10,500.

There’s a reason these companies pay so much. It’s a great way to get the inside track to hiring top students. Some 48% of Booth graduates end up taking a job at the place they interned the previous summer.

Here are the schools that come out on top:

Poets & Quants

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.