Top Marketing Exec Leaves Yahoo

Yahoo SVP Allen Olivio will quit the company. A top marketing exec, Allen was up for Yahoo’s chief marketing officer job, but lost out to outside candidate Elisa Steele from NetApp.



Yahoo confirmed the news for BoomTown:

“After more than three years at Yahoo!, Allen Olivo is leaving the company to pursue other interests. Allen has been a dedicated and valued member of the Yahoo! team and we wish him well in his future endeavours. Allen will remain at Yahoo! for a period of time in order to ensure a smooth transition.”

