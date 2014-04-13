What Mark Zuckerberg Would Look Like If He Were Re-Incarnated As A Sheep

The Brazilian luxury magazine TOP wants to help rich people spend their money wisely before it’s too late.

That’s the message it’s pushing in a new ad campaign that imagines what some of the world’s wealthiest people would look like if they were re-incarnated as animals instead of the successful, cash-carrying humans they are in this life.

Here’s what TOP Magazine and its ad agency, ALMAPBBDO, think Mark Zuckerberg would look like as a sheep:

We’re not sure whose idea it was to cast Donald Trump as a wise old owl, but either way this ad is a hoot:

And here’s Bill Gates as a llama:

