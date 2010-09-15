9 Megadeals That Have Made 2010 The Year Of The M&A Recovery

Businesses, flush with cash, are finding the allure of the merger or acquisition extremely tempting in 2010.



While revenues might be flat, and investors may be calling for dividends, companies are choosing to spend their cash on firms of all shapes, sizes, and synergies.

Of course, synergies means layoffs, so essentially companies are using their money to fire employees.

The result is some massive deals. Take a look at some of the biggest one’s the hit the market in the last 9 months.

