These are the 10 "love songs" people listen to the most on Spotify

In preparation for Valentine’s day, Spotify has released a list of the most-streamed love songs on its service.

Spotify also released a new feature called Love Notes, a way to send a kind of valentine to your loved one through Spotify. The tool sends someone a romantic playlist depending on your preferences.

The songs that appear most on “love” playlists on Spotify feature a strange mix from heartbreak ballads to heartfelt crooning — and even “No Diggity” by Blackstreet?

Here is the list of the top 10:

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber “All of Me” — John Legend “Photograph” — Ed Sheeran “Sorry” — Justin Bieber “Could You Be Loved” — Bob Marley and the Wailers “Not a Bad Thing” — Justin Timberlake “Pony” — Ginuwine “Say My Name” — Destiny’s Child “Rude” — MAGIC! “No Diggity” – Blackstreet

