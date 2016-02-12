These are the 10 "love songs" people listen to the most on Spotify

In preparation for Valentine’s day, Spotify has released a list of the most-streamed love songs on its service.
Spotify also released a new feature called Love Notes, a way to send a kind of valentine to your loved one through Spotify. The tool sends someone a romantic playlist depending on your preferences.
The songs that appear most on “love” playlists on Spotify feature a strange mix from heartbreak ballads to heartfelt crooning — and even “No Diggity” by Blackstreet?
Here is the list of the top 10:
- “Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber
- “All of Me” — John Legend
- “Photograph” — Ed Sheeran
- “Sorry” — Justin Bieber
- “Could You Be Loved” — Bob Marley and the Wailers
- “Not a Bad Thing” — Justin Timberlake
- “Pony” — Ginuwine
- “Say My Name” — Destiny’s Child
- “Rude” — MAGIC!
- “No Diggity” – Blackstreet
NOW WATCH: Animated map reveals the 550,000 miles of cable hidden under the ocean that power the internet
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.