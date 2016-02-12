These are the 10 "love songs" people listen to the most on Spotify

Nathan McAlone
In preparation for Valentine’s day, Spotify has released a list of the most-streamed love songs on its service.

Spotify also released a new feature called Love Notes, a way to send a kind of valentine to your loved one through Spotify. The tool sends someone a romantic playlist depending on your preferences.

The songs that appear most on “love” playlists on Spotify feature a strange mix from heartbreak ballads to heartfelt crooning — and even “No Diggity” by Blackstreet?

Here is the list of the top 10:

  1. “Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber
  2. “All of Me” — John Legend
  3. “Photograph” — Ed Sheeran
  4. “Sorry” — Justin Bieber
  5. “Could You Be Loved” — Bob Marley and the Wailers
  6. “Not a Bad Thing” — Justin Timberlake
  7. “Pony” — Ginuwine
  8. “Say My Name” — Destiny’s Child
  9. “Rude” — MAGIC!
  10. “No Diggity” – Blackstreet

