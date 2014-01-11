These Are The Three Local-Mobile Marketing Strategies That Are Really Taking Off

Location-based marketing blurs the line between the digital and physical world. To drive foot traffic and sales at bricks-and-mortar stores, marketers target shoppers on their devices.
Geoaudience profiling, geoconquesting, and hyper-local in-store campaigns are three top strategies now being used to segment audiences and target consumers based on location.
In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take an in-depth look at each of these location-based marketing strategies, and explain how they’re being used. These strategies rely on apps and location-based services, or LBS. Many LBS are motivating consumers to enrich basic location data with additional information, including store reviews, as well as location-linked purchase history and tastes and preferences.
Here are some of the report’s key findings:
- Location-based services enjoy widespread acceptance, but adoption isn’t growing. 70-four per cent of U.S. smartphone owners say they use mobile location-based services. That percentage is flat compared to last year.
- Check-ins are becoming passé. The percentage of U.S. adults who reported using local-social networks to “check in,” decreased from 18% in February of last year to 12% this year.
- Apps like Life360 and Waze prosper because consumers feel like they’re getting great value out of sharing not just their location, but other information too.
- Research increasingly supports the notion that local apps and advertising leads to in-store purchases. Mobile-local campaigns allow marketers to nudge customers down the purchase funnel, and “close the loop,” with in-store foot traffic and purchases.
- Examines how location-based services have changed now that the check in is on the way out.
- Considers those apps that have done the best job offering a service to consumers and getting them to voluntarily share their information.
- Puts location-based services in the context of mobile in-store shopping among consumers.
- Unpacks the three main campaigns associated with mobile-location marketing.
Looks forward to emergent trends toward hyper-local targeting, in which retailers use Bluetooth technology and mobile payments in stores.
