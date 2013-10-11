CHART: Here Are The Most Effective Local-Mobile Targeting Strategies

Location-based mobile marketing promises the sky: high conversion rates, surgical targeting, and rich consumer profiles.

But does it deliver? According to many accounts, it does. Not surprisingly, retailers, brands, and agencies are scrambling to hone their location-based approaches. A recent survey of 400 brand executives

by Balihoo found that 91% planned to increase their investments in location-based marketing campaigns in 2013.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence on location-mobile marketing, we take a look at key stats on the location-based services marketplace that indicate its supremacy in mobile marketing, and explain how the most important techniques (such as geo-aware, geo-fenced, audience-based local-mobile campaigns) work.

We specifically examine the cornerstones – such as data and audience building – to a successful location-based mobile strategy, look at who has the valuable location-based data, and analyse the six most effective local-mobile marketing tactics.

Here’s a breakdown of the most effective mobile-local targeting strategies:

Enabling campaigns with local data produces measurable results, and mobile-local marketing is therefore taking off.

