Top-Level Mobile Execs Expect Big Things For Wearables

Top mobile executives see wearable computing devices as the next big thing in the mobile industry, according to a July survey by Open Mobile Media.

20-two per cent of the respondents said wearables would be the next big thing, while 17% chose the mobile wallet, and 19% chose “everything as a service” (cloud-powered software and computing).

While a tiny survey, encompassing less than 60 executives, it’s worth considering as a sign of how quickly wearables have become a focus of business interest. Until recently, wearables were considered a pie-in-the-sky category with uncertain consumer and enterprise prospects.

The more prominent devices have already become extremely popular among consumers:

Fitness bracelets like Nike FuelBand, Jawbone UP, and Fitbit Flex have gained mainstream acceptance and fairly wide adoption.

The smart Pebble Watch has sold 275,000 units through its Kickstarter campaign.

Attitudes toward wearables have shifted. In a similar survey from Chetan Sharma in January 2013, mobile payments was the choice for “breakthrough category,” with 35% of votes, and wearables only garnered about 10%. Chetan Sharma surveyed a crop of 200 mobile executives, developers, and insiders.

Heavily hyped, and still yet to be released, Google Glass is one of the question marks hanging over the wearables space.

Google Glass will be more expensive than fitness bands, and is a very conspicuous piece of eyewear in its current iteration. It has already raised public safety and individual privacy issues.

But, with its open API and a host of developers on board for app creation, it could prove to be a pioneering device.

We predicted gradual mainstream adoption for Google Glass over the next five years.

