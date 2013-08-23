Top-Level Mobile Execs Expect Big Things For Wearables

Top mobile executives see wearable computing devices as the next big thing in the mobile industry, according to a July survey by Open Mobile Media.
20-two per cent of the respondents said wearables would be the next big thing, while 17% chose the mobile wallet, and 19% chose “everything as a service” (cloud-powered software and computing).
While a tiny survey, encompassing less than 60 executives, it’s worth considering as a sign of how quickly wearables have become a focus of business interest. Until recently, wearables were considered a pie-in-the-sky category with uncertain consumer and enterprise prospects.
The more prominent devices have already become extremely popular among consumers:
- Fitness bracelets like Nike FuelBand, Jawbone UP, and Fitbit Flex have gained mainstream acceptance and fairly wide adoption.
- The smart Pebble Watch has sold 275,000 units through its Kickstarter campaign.
Attitudes toward wearables have shifted. In a similar survey from Chetan Sharma in January 2013, mobile payments was the choice for “breakthrough category,” with 35% of votes, and wearables only garnered about 10%. Chetan Sharma surveyed a crop of 200 mobile executives, developers, and insiders.
Heavily hyped, and still yet to be released, Google Glass is one of the question marks hanging over the wearables space.
- Google Glass will be more expensive than fitness bands, and is a very conspicuous piece of eyewear in its current iteration. It has already raised public safety and individual privacy issues.
- But, with its open API and a host of developers on board for app creation, it could prove to be a pioneering device.
We predicted gradual mainstream adoption for Google Glass over the next five years.
