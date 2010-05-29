TOP KILL HALTED AGAIN

Photo: Business Insider

This is depressing.Top Kill has been halted again, and BP hasn’t even said anything, instead we learn about this after the bell from a report in the New York Times:



BP’s renewed efforts at plugging the flow of oil from its runaway well in the Gulf of Mexico stalled again on Friday, as the company suspended pumping operations for the second time in two days, according to a technician involved with the response effort.

The lack of transparency from the company is galling. This is not some M&A deal where the outcome hinges on the operations being kept secret; this is a matter of obvious public interest.

And it’s not like BP execs haven’t been asked about this point blank today. Bloomberg TV’s Lizzie O’Leary specifically asked top brass whether the pumping had been halted, and they refused to comment, she wrote on Twitter. Others have probably been asked and stonewalled as well.

Read the full report here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.