Still No Schedule For The Most Crucial Stage Of "Top Kill": The Cement Pour

The cement stage of the “Top Kill” operation has no time frame, and its engineers are standing by as the mud team has yet to give them the go, according to The Oil Drum’s tweets.



Right now, the time frame may be within the next couple of hours, but The Oil Drum cannot confirm those details.

Bloomberg Television showed off a cool touch-screen presentation explaining “Top Kill” earlier, including the transition to the all important cement stage.

