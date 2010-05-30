TOP KILL FAILS, OIL LEAKING AS FAST AS EVER

Top Kill, BP’s effort to stop the Gulf of Mexico oil leak by pouring mud into it, has not achieved any success, and may be discontinued, Reuters reports.



“I don’t think the amount of oil coming out has changed,” BP Chief Operating Officer Doug Suttles said.

“Just by watching it, we don’t believe it’s changed.”

While BP has not written off Top Kill altogether, the company is considering discontinuing it in favour of installing a “lower-marine riser package cap” that would collect the leaking oil and pipe it to ships operating on the surface.

As you can see from the cam here, it’s not mud anymore that’s pouring out.



wkrg_oil_spill on livestream.com. Broadcast Live Free

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.