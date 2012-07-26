A New List Of The Best Places To Be A Kid Is Out—And The US Isn't On It

Photo: p_x_g via Flickr

The best place in the world for a child to flourish, be healthy, and learn the most is Japan.Save The Children, a nongovernmental organisation devoted to promoting children’s welfare, just released its latest report on the top 10 kid-friendly countries in the world—and the United States doesn’t make the cut.



The report measures what nations have the best environment for children based on nutrition, health, and education.

The indicators are based on the chances of a child dying before his or her fifth birthday, of not enrolling in school and of being underweight.

Following Japan are Spain, Germany, Italy, and France. Rounding out the Top 10 are Canada, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The United States ranked 23rd, and Somalia came in last.

