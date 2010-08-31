Top Japanese Regulator Says He's Met With Chinese Bank Chief Zhou Xiaochuan Amid rumours Of Defection

The weirdest part about the rumours that PBoC chief Zhou Xiaochuan has left China amid massive investment losses is that the government in Beijing hasn’t instantly denied them. You’d think this could be resolved by that.



Apparently the PBoC put up a few pictures of him on his website, but frankly… that means nothing.

But a top Japanese financial services minister claims to have met with Zhou yesterday, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, two unnamed government officials have told the Washington Post that the story is unlikely.

