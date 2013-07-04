The 25 Most Desirable Employers For IT Graduates

IT graduates are in huge demand in the US job market. Companies are offering huge bounties and fighting for the ability to hire more foreign workers because there simply aren’t enough here.



Some employers have it easier, however, according to a recent survey from research firm Universum USA.

Google is the ideal employer for IT graduates, just as it is for MBAs. Blizzard made a huge jump this year from outside the top 25 to number six. Maybe things will change next year after the Edward Snowden scandal, but NSA still manage to come at 14, just ahead of the CIA at 15.

Here’s the full top 25:

