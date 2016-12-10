The 10 best iPhone games of 2016, according to Apple

Ben Gilbert
SnorlaxThe Pokemon Company

Apple’s annual top 10 list of best games isn’t known for controversy. This year may be different — it’s got a Snorlax-sized hole in it.

Though “Pokémon GO” is unquestionably the biggest mobile game ever released, it’s somehow absent from Apple’s top 10. Sure, it gets an honorable mention as the “Breakout Hit of 2016,” but it’s hard to imagine a more important, impactful game than “Pokémon GO.”

Glaring omissions aside, Apple’s arranged a strong list of great games, from the gorgeous and impressive “Riptide GP: Renegade,” to the esoteric and beautiful “klocki.” We’ve arranged the full list below:

'FIFA Mobile'

EA

Price: Free, with microtransactions

'Klocki'

Maciej Targoni

Price: AUD$1.32

'Plants vs Zombies Heroes'

EA

Price: Free, with microtransactions

'Reigns'

Devolver Digital

Price: $3.99

'Riptide GP: Renegade'

Vector Unit

Price: $3.99

'Rodeo Stampede - Sky Zoo Safari'

Featherweight Games

Price: Free, with microtransactions

'Steppy Pants'

Super Entertainment

Price: Free, with microtransactions

'The Trail'

Kongregate

Price: Free, with microtransactions

'twofold inc.'

webbfarbror AB

Price: $5.32

'Clash Royale'

Clash Royale screenshot / YouTube

Price: Free, with microtransactions

