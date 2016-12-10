The 10 best iPhone apps of 2016, according to Apple

Apple has released its year-end list of top apps, games, and other entertainment that’s sold on its App Store.
If you’re looking to freshen up your iPhone with some fun or useful new apps, Apple’s recommendations are a great place to start. These aren’t necessarily the most downloaded or popular apps, but rather, the apps that Apple has judged to be the best representation of mobile software, using all of a smartphone’s advanced capabilities.
Apple named Prisma its App of the year, and MSQRD as the runner-up. It named Pokemon Go, the monster-catching sensation, as the App Store’s “breakout hit.”
Here is the full list of Apple’s 10 best apps of 2016:
Meditation Station offers tips and advice for learning how to meditate. $3.99. Download here.
Detour is full of walking tours through interesting cities that you can play on your iPhone. Free with in-app purchases. Download here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.