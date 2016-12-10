The 10 best iPhone apps of 2016, according to Apple

Apple has released its year-end list of top apps, games, and other entertainment that’s sold on its App Store.

If you’re looking to freshen up your iPhone with some fun or useful new apps, Apple’s recommendations are a great place to start. These aren’t necessarily the most downloaded or popular apps, but rather, the apps that Apple has judged to be the best representation of mobile software, using all of a smartphone’s advanced capabilities.

Apple named Prisma its App of the year, and MSQRD as the runner-up. It named Pokemon Go, the monster-catching sensation, as the App Store’s “breakout hit.”

Here is the full list of Apple’s 10 best apps of 2016:

Prisma iTunes Prisma lets you turn your photographs into works of art. Free. Download here. MSQRD iTunes MSQRD applies fun filters to photos and videos. Free. Download here. Quartz iTunes Quartz is a news site. Free. Download here. Vogue iTunes Vogue, the bible of women's fashion, has a great app. Free. Download here. Meditation Studio iTunes Meditation Station offers tips and advice for learning how to meditate. $3.99. Download here. Detour iTunes Detour is full of walking tours through interesting cities that you can play on your iPhone. Free with in-app purchases. Download here. Credit Karma iTunes Credit Karma lets you check your credit score. Free. Download here. Glasses by Warby Parker iTunes Make sure your next pair of glasses looks good with Warby Parker's app. Free. Download here. Hyper iTunes Hyper allows you to make playlists of your favourite videos. Free. Download here. Tinycards iTunes Tinycards puts flashcards on your phone. From the makers of Duolingo. Free. Download here.

